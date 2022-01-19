Ranking top 6 seasons of Fortnite: From most boring to unbelievably fun

We are currently in the third chapter and the 19th season of Fortnite. It is no surprise that every season has received a mixed response from the community, and the game has drastically changed over the years.

While some Fortnite seasons are still remembered for setting the benchmark, others were forgotten in a matter of days. Whatever the outcome, it largely depends on the meta, map changes, features, and weapons, among other things.

On that note, here are six Fortnite seasons ranked from most boring to unbelievably fun.

Top three most boring Fortnite seasons ever

1) Season X

From a Battle Pass that contained upgraded versions of old skins to the overpowered B.R.U.T.E. mechs, players had a lot to complain about in Season X.

The Battle Pass did not have good cosmetics that were worth the XP grind and the meta was entirely ruined with the overpowered mechs. Having said that, the first Black Hole event was mesmerizing because it not only marked the beginning of Chapter 2 but also confirmed that Season X was ending.

2) Season 7

Chapter 1 Season 7 was terrible, thanks to the Infinity Blade. The mythic item was so over-powered that Epic Games had to later admit that it "messed up."

Fortnite @FortniteGame Heya folks,



We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game.



The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items.



Thanks for calling us out on this! Heya folks,We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game. The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items.Thanks for calling us out on this!

The inclusion of the Infinity Blade in competitive tournaments with millions of dollars as a prize pool made things even worse. Overall, Season 7 received a negative response from casual players, content creators, and pros.

3) Chapter 2 Season 1

Many players still consider Chapter 1 to be the best phase of Fortnite. One of the biggest reasons for that, however, was the failure of Chapter 2 Season 1. The community had sky-scraping expectations from the new chapter, but was largely disappointed.

The brand-new map was good, but players were quickly bored because of the lack of updates. The only noticeable features were boats, fishing, and the harpoon.

Top three unbelievably fun Fortnite seasons

1) Chapter 2 Season 4

The Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4 was heavily appreciated by everyone because the crossover was not just limited to skins but also led to map changes, weapons, storyline plot twists, and an unexpectedly great live event.

New content constantly arrived in Chapter 2 Season 4, and many players claimed that Fortnite caught a second wind with it.

2) Season 4

As mentioned, some Fortnite seasons are credited with setting up benchmarks. Chapter 1 Season 4 is often called the best in the game's history because it contained the first live event, in which The Visitor from The Seven tried to escape the island.

Little did players know that this live event would lay the foundation of the complex storyline that is still progressing in Chapter 3. Moreover, Chapter 1 Season 4 had elements such as jet packs and shopping carts.

It is unlikely that a season will ever be able to recreate the impact Chapter 1 Season 4 had on the players.

3) Chapter 3 Season 1

Following patch 19.10, it won't be an overstatement to say that Chapter 3 Season 1 is already one of the best seasons ever. Tilted Towers has returned, giant monsters are roaming the map, and the meta is constantly changing with the weapon tunings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Epic Games has learned from its previous mistakes and started a new chapter with a bang. The Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 1 is also one of the best ever, and apart from the poor state of shotguns, players have nothing to complain about.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee