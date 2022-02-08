Fortnite China features are slowly creeping into Global versions, are free skins next?

The Chinese version of Fortnite is very different from the global version that most players are used to seeing. While there are many notable differences, chief among them is that players are unable to buy V-Bucks.

All in-game items are available to players via events and login rewards. Due to this strict "no monetization" policy, the servers were eventually taken offline a few months ago. However, it would seem that some good did come out of it.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite China has officially shut down. Fortnite China has officially shut down. https://t.co/M8JH4phUOe

Fortnite developers are taking notes from the Chinese version of the game

A short while back, prominent leaker HYPEX brought to light a brand new feature called "Tactical Overshield" that Epic Games was working on. In essence, this feature would either be a mechanic or item, which would allow players to have an extra shield bar.

In theory, this shield will be able to absorb damage and recharge on its own once the player is out of combat. This would make skirmishing more tolerable, as players wouldn't have to recharge their main shields and waste supplies.

Muddey @MyNameIsMuddey @HYPEX Reminds me of the storm health that Fortnite China had. @HYPEX Reminds me of the storm health that Fortnite China had. https://t.co/y1xC4NoyY1

Currently, this feature does not have a timeline in place. However, something similar already existed for the Chinese version of the game. It was called the "Storm Health Bar" and functioned quite similarly to the upcoming "Tactical Overshield" feature.

How did the "Storm Health Bar" work in Fortnite China?

Nation @Fusdas @MyNameIsMuddey @HYPEX Consider that Fortnite aren't available anymore in China I'm not being surprised if introduced to whole world as "new features" @MyNameIsMuddey @HYPEX Consider that Fortnite aren't available anymore in China I'm not being surprised if introduced to whole world as "new features"

In the Chinese version, players took no immediate storm damage. Rather than losing HP in the Storm, the "Storm Health Bar" kicks in and slowly diminishes over time.

Once it reaches zero, the player will be eliminated. However, if the player manages to make it out of the storm, it will slowly recharge over time and reset to full. In theory, this would allow stragglers to make it to the safe zone and reduce the risk of dying from Storm damage.

Although it's too soon to say anything for certain, the "Tactical Overshield" feature may just be a global version of the "Storm Health Bar." Hopefully, leakers will be able to share more information on this feature soon.

Will Fortnite players receive free skins as well?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fun Fact: Deimos is NOT censored in Fortnite China, this is most likely because of the fact that the Fortnite Crew doesn't exist in Fortnite China, so nobody could really get this skin through normal ways there. Fun Fact: Deimos is NOT censored in Fortnite China, this is most likely because of the fact that the Fortnite Crew doesn't exist in Fortnite China, so nobody could really get this skin through normal ways there. https://t.co/jtmJuaNkNa

While skins may be free in Fortnite China, they are unlikely to be given away for free in the global version of the game. With the developers being able to monetize cosmetics, Battle Passes, and even leveling to an extent, giving them away for free will hamper revenue.

Also Read Article Continues below

In fact, this is the very reason why the game did not succeed in China in the first place. Nevertheless, while a few free cosmetics are given out occasionally, the bulk of them will remain locked until purchased using V-Bucks.

Edited by Danyal Arabi