Fortnite China is permanently shutdown, what happens now?

Fortnite has become one of the largest battle royale games in the world. With millions of players and numerous collaborations, it has grown to unprecedented heights. Despite their success, one major region in the world could not be won over - China.

After three years and millions of dollars in investment, the servers have finally been taken offline. Due to strict policies within the Beijing government, the game was never allowed to be monetized. So the question to be asked here is, "Will this affect the game on a global scale?"

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite China has officially shut down. Fortnite China has officially shut down. https://t.co/M8JH4phUOe

How will Fortnite China shutting down affect the game on a global level?

By all means, it's highly unlikely that anything will change. Aside from the major losses already incurred, Epic Games has nothing to lose. The only downside here is that the company was not able to establish a foothold in China.

Perhaps in the future, some sort of agreement may be worked out. However, for the time being, fans will have to bid farewell to the game. Even though competitive players from China have requested that Epic Games retain their data, it's unlikely that it will be allowed.

How do global fans feel about Fortnite China shutting down?

While it's unlikely that global and Chinese players ever met each other, there are heartfelt condolences all over social media. One of the talking points being that players with good stats are now left gameless.

Even if Fortnite is not a benchmark game in the country, it had massive potential to become a huge success. Given that China makes up around 25% of the global video game industry, the possibility could have been endless.

Many hope Fortnite China exclusive cosmetics will be made available for purchase globally

Due to the strict laws in Beijing, certain cosmetics in-game have their own variants in China. They are different from the global versions and stand out in many ways. Now, with the game officially offline, can these variants be added to the global Item Shop?

There is a possibility. However, by the looks of it, they are blacklisted. According to many dataminers, even though the cosmetics are already in the game file, they won't be available for purchase.

It's unclear if this is due to certain regulations or prior agreements. Nevertheless, players will just have to remain optimistic and hope for the best.

Edited by Sabine Algur