Why do Fortnite China players receive every in-game cosmetic for free?

In several ways, Fortnite China is remarkably different from the global version of the game. This wide gap between the global Fortnite version and Fortnite China is due to China's strict policies and rules that Epic Games needs to follow and implement in their game.

For example, there's an exclusive in-game event called the Lunar New Year event. During this event, players can earn unique event-exclusive skins, weapons and V-Bucks.

Furthermore, Epic gives away all the skins and cosmetics to Chinese players for free. But what is the reason behind this?

Reason behind free in-game cosmetics in Fortnite China

The Chinese government prohibits microtransactions in games of any sort. This is why the developers cannot sell anything in-game and hence, Fortnite China does not include any microtransactions. This means that Chinese players don't have to pay real money to purchase in-game items.

Furthermore, Fortnite China doesn't have a paid Battle Pass. Chinese gamers can get Battle Passes in exchange for V-Bucks.

V-Bucks work differently too

V-Bucks also work differently in Fortnite China. As the Chinese government doesn't permit microtransactions of any kind, Epic Games has a different way of giving out V-Bucks to Fortnite China players.

Players can obtain V-Bucks via special events and challenges rather than buying them in exchange for real money.

Players can earn up to 400 V-Bucks every six days in Fortnite China, by doing absolutely nothing. In Fortnite China, players will get the Battle Pass for free once they reach level 30.

Exclusive cosmetics and in-game events

Apart from no microtransactions, Fortnite China even has some unique and exclusive cosmetics for Chinese players and various in-game events not found in the global version.

These unique cosmetics are not found anywhere apart from the Chinese version. However, Fortnite China does not have Arena Mode in the game like the global version. This is because Government rules in China limit the time spent on gaming.

