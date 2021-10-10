Fortnite China vs Global: Five differences that most players don't know about

Almost all countries get the same version of Fortnite, except China. Fortnite China is starkly different from others due to the country's strict policies and rules that prevent the usage of specific items in the game.

So, Epic tweaked the game up a bit to abide by regional rules. In short, Fortnite China might have some unique skins that are not found in other versions or vice-versa. Here are the five differences between Fortnite China and the global version that most players don't know about.

Fortnite China vs Global: Five differences between the two

1) Penguin back bling

As the name suggests, this back bling is exclusive to Fortnite China and isn't available globally. The Penguin back bling can be obtained on Tencent's WeGame platform for Wegame medals.

WeGame medals are earned when players invite friends or other players to Fortnite China. Once your friend finishes 10 hours of playtime, you will receive WeGame medals. This makes it impossible for global players to get Penguin back bling.

2) Skeleton imagery is not allowed

China has some stringent rules when it comes to what can be included in games. And skeletons and skulls are entirely banned in any game. Hence, Epic is unable to use any imagery or skin that revolves around bones or skeletons. There have been instances where the developers have had to remove certain skins from Fortnite China. This is why the Fortnitemares event is absent from Fortnite China.

3) Insignia back bling

Another back bling you won't find in the global version is the Insignia back bling. This is one of the rarest back blings in Fortnite China, and rightfully so. This back bling is only available to users in mainland China. This means the Insignia back bling is out of bounds for people living in other parts of China.

4) Fortnite China has no microtransactions

Yes, you read that right. The Chinese version does not have any microtransactions. Epic gives out the Season's Battle Pass for free, while players can get V-Bucks by completing certain quests in the game.

5) Chinese New Year

There's an exclusive event in the Chinese version of the game called the Lunar New Year event. The event brings fresh new skins and other cosmetics for free and is the time of the year. Some reports even suggest that there are even real-life gifts up for grabs. Players can only hope that Epic brings something of this sort to the global version..

