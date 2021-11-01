Why Fortnite China skin variants may be given away for free in Chapter 2 Season 8

An interesting theory is arising out of Fortnite and its player pool on the eastern side of the world. China recently stated that they would be shutting the game down for the entire country, meaning that all of the exclusive Chinese content given out over the years will be locked away for the foreseeable future.

Several different outfit styles were only released in that region as players from other parts of the world sat by and watched while the Chinese players equipped unique gear options.

Now, with China effectively removing Fortnite from its way of life, Epic Games may release these exclusives for other players worldwide to continue the trend.

Chinese customization options could be available for other regions as Fortnite closes in their country

China has been in the process of removing several forms of media for a while now, and they're moving forward with a Fortnite ban for sensory issues. China has already removed a handful of features from the base Fortnite game, such as certain skins, images, and other things.

the sword is bad... but it's not that bad... 😜 China may ban #Fortnite for not being ethical...? 🤨the sword is bad... but it's not that bad... 😜 China may ban #Fortnite for not being ethical...? 🤨the sword is bad... but it's not that bad... 😜 https://t.co/UUce6fKAiN

Since China will be eliminating Fortnite from their region, unique styles for skins like Menace, Blackheart, and Brutus could be made available for the rest of the world. As per Chinese law, images in video games cannot be offensive in any way, playing off of the highly censored media that flows through the country.

As a result of this, China received many different styles specifically made for its players. Many popular Fortnite skins were affected and warped to meet China's requirements since the rules are a bit different from the rest of the world.

The reason for the ban is silly, even for China it's hard to figure it out. #Fortnite has been banned in China, along with #PUBG #OverWatch , and about 17 other games...The reason for the ban is silly, even for China it's hard to figure it out. #Fortnite has been banned in China, along with #PUBG, #OverWatch, and about 17 other games...youtube.com/watch?v=4dx9l-…The reason for the ban is silly, even for China it's hard to figure it out. https://t.co/CrIb9CZHD5

Fortnite fans and players are now anticipating these skins since they'll be moved into a vault. Epic Games may be persuaded to release these skins to the rest of the world since China decided to remove the game, acting as a small sense of retribution for the ungratefulness directed towards the company's willingness to meet the country's needs.

Farther into Season 8, Fortnite players could easily see some unique styles land in the game, so keep an eye on the in-game shop and social media pages.

