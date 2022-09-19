All vault and key locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 has ushered the game into an era of technical advancements. Over the last three seasons, players have seen a plethora of new features and mechanics that have added variety to the gameplay. Following the same trajectory, the latest Season 4 has also revamped some old features.

The new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has overhauled the vaults. Players no longer need a second team member or a key card to open a vault. However, they now require a key (or multiple keys) to open vaults. Located all across the island, vaults now spawn improved floor loot and chests.

Fortnite.GG @FortniteDotGG NEW SEASON 4 VAULT LOCATIONS NEW SEASON 4 VAULT LOCATIONS https://t.co/YuhyqsP7BH

Ever since the update v22.0, players have been asking questions about the Fortnite vault locations and where to find keys in the game. This article intends to answer these questions in a succinct manner.

All vault locations in Fortnite

Evenly distributed all across the island, vaults are conveniently located near hotdrop zones and major POIs. Although the location of the vaults is not initially visible on either the map or the mini map, once players acquire a key, the map will highlight the location of the nearest vault.

The following list enumerates all Fortnite vault locations across the map and can help players find vaults near their preferred landing spots.

East of Map

Seven Outpost III

Lustrous Lagoon

Seven Outpost VII

South of Map

Seven Outpost IV

Near Rustaway Shore

Between Colossal Cactus and Gleaming Condosseum

West of Map

Displaced Depot

Seven Outpost V

Rave Cave (2X)

North of Map

Seven Outpost II

Centre of Map

Tilted Towers

Picturesque Paradox

Ridgeline Ranger Station

Between Tilted Towers and Pump N Paradox

Players should be able to easily locate vaults at these landmarks. Once they have the keys, the mini map will guide them to the exact location of the vault.

Where to easily find keys in Fortnite

The keys in Fortnite spawn at random. Players can find them either in the floor loot or in the chests located all across the island. Although the keys spawn at random, players have a better chance of finding them near vault locations. They can refer to the aforementioned list and search in specific landmarks and POIs to improve their chances of getting a key.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable • All Seven Outpost Vaults have been changed to a vault that requires 1 key to unlock instead of other players. #Fortnite • All Seven Outpost Vaults have been changed to a vault that requires 1 key to unlock instead of other players. #Fortnite https://t.co/bywVbHSuMU

Players should note that many vaults require two keys to open, so they should acquire two keys if possible. This shouldn't be a problem since the keys usually spawn in pairs. Vaults that require two keys to open have a better loot spawn than the ones that require only one key. In the latest season, the overall quality of loot spawn in vaults has improved significantly.

Players have realized that keys are one of the rarest resources in Chapter 3 Season 4. Given the number of vaults, the rarity of the keys ensures that only a handful of players get over-the-top loot. In addition, players no longer need a second team member present to open the vault.

In previous seasons, players in solo matches weren't able to access vaults. These measures indicate that the developers have remained mindful of players while redesigning the mechanics. The revamped vault system is well-rounded, and players should consider taking advantage of the loot offered by vaults.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far