Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skins: Full list

The much anticipated Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass was recently announced and it packs an eclectic collection of skins that can pander to even the pickiest of players. The new Battle Pass features a total of eight different skins and almost every outfit has multiple edit styles.

While Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass includes all the outfits that were leaked before hand, there are a few that Epic Games managed to keep a secret. The Battle Pass also features the Herald outfit, which will become available to unlock later in the season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass follows the same format as before, and players can purchase it for 950 V-Bucks. It follows a tier system where each level unlocks a different character or edit style. Besides the outfits, players will also get to claim other cosmetic items like back blings, contrails, and more.

Meow Skulls, Herald, and other skins from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

1) Paradigm (Reality-659)

Paradigm was the first skin from the Battle Pass to be leaked. Upon purchasing the Battle Pass, players can immediately unlock Paradigm (Reality-659). The outfit has six different edit styles in addition to the default.

Brie Larson has finally made her debut as Paradigm and is featured in an edit-style (unmasked). These include three suits with different liveries and three distinct uniforms.

2) Lennox Rose

Lexxon Rose is the only anime-inspired cel-shaded outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. She features two different edit styles in addition to the default, and the character sports a coat over a crop top and shorts.

Each edit style changes the color of the outfit and Lennox's hair. The outfit also has a matching pair of daggers as a harvesting tool and a bunny-inspired back bling.

3) Bytes

Although Bytes was leaked before hand, nobody knew the character's name. He is drapped in black overalls, which renders it a punk look. The outfit looks somewhat utilitarian and has four different edit styles.

The skin also has a white "X" patch on it, which signifies the character's alliance with the Peace Syndicate. The outfit also features a punk-inspired printed back bling with the anarchy logo on it.

4) Grriz

As the name suggests, the Grriz character is modeled after a grizzily bear. It is undoubtedly the most eclectic outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Unlike any other skin in the Battle Pass, Grriz has a bear cub for its torso and an "X" mark for one of its eyes, which once again hints at the Peace Syndicate. The bear cub is cel-shaded and changes with edit styles; the outfit has one different edit style in addition to the default.

5) Meow Skulls

The Meow Skulls outfit was also leaked before hand and players already have a comprehensive idea of the default style. Modeled after the loveable character Meowscles, this is a skinny goth iteration of the fan-favorite character.

The outfit has one different edit style in addition to the default and comes intact with a crossbody bag and a skull cap. Moew Skulls also features printed long sleeves under its t-shirt.

6) Twyn

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass comes with a default pay-to-win outfit. The Twyn skin is a fresh concept that offers players the opportunity to play either as a male or female.

The outfit is availabe in both iterations and each has its own one different edit style. The male counterpart sports a tactical outfit complete with a cape-like shroud, while the female counterpart features a collared blouse and skirt.

7) Spider-Gwen

Gwen Stacy has finally made her debut in Fortnite, and is the most anticipated and only Marvel skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

The character follows the design grammar of the Spider-verse and has one different edit style in addition to the default. The edit style features Gwen in an unmasked avatar, and it is speculated that Spider-Gwen is the tier 100 skin.

8) The Herald

The secret skin of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, the Herald, will be made available to unlock later in the season.

The character was first teased in Chapter 3 Season 3 and was deemed the Bloomwatcher. The outfit has no edit style and its add-on cosmetics are Reality-Tree-inspired. Hearld is speculated to assume an important role in the storyline.

