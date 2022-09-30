Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: How many Battle Stars do you need to complete the Battle Pass?

Since there are 10 pages plus bonus rewards for players to unlock in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, it will take a lot of Battle Stars to fulfill this requirement.

Based on the calculations, 1,000 Battle Stars will be needed to unlock everything in the Battle Pass. This doesn't consider unlocking The Herald as she requires no Battle Stars. Players will have to complete challenges to obtain cosmetics related to her.

How many Battle Stars do you need to unlock each section of the Battle Pass?

Understanding how the cost of cosmetics is divided will provide players with more clarity on this matter. Since not all cosmetics cost the same, saving up to unlock certain items faster is a smart move. Here's the breakdown:

Battle Pass rewards

Three pages down, seven more to go *sigh* (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Banner - Two Battle Stars each

Emoticon, Spray, and Loading Screen - Three Battle Stars each

Wrap and Contrail - Four Battle Stars each

Currency (V-Bucks) - Five Battle Stars each

Glider and Back Bling - Six Battle Stars each

Emote - Seven Battle Stars each

Style - Eight Battle Stars each

Outfit - Nine Battle Stars each

The pricing format is more or less consistent from pages one to 10. Players will have to spend 500 Battle Stars to unlock all cosmetics. On average, 45 to 57 Battle Stars will be needed to unlock each page, depending on what type of cosmetic items it contains.

Bonus rewards

It's going to take some time to unlock all the bonus rewards (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Unlike the uniformity of the Battle Pass rewards, the bonus ones are somewhat disorganized. Styles can cost anywhere between 15 and 30 Battle Stars, while Contrails and Wraps will cost 10 Battle Stars each. The Dirtbike Challenge Icon series emote costs 15 Battle Stars.

Although there are five pages in the bonus reward section, only two have been revealed. The other three will be showcased in roughly six days. Players will need 500 Battle Stars to unlock all bonus rewards. 100 Battle Stars per page.

Can you earn Battle Stars after level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

No, players cannot earn Battle Stars after crossing level 200. Since the cosmetic rewards from the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 end at level 200, there's no use for Battle Stars after that time.

Battle Stars are a fantastic feature on the Battle Pass (Image via Twitter/VitthalG17)

Once 1,000 Battle Stars have been earned in-game, players will have enough to unlock all cosmetic items. If by any chance it falls short, players should contact Epic's help desk to address this anomaly.

That said, since this problem has rarely come up in past seasons, it's safe to assume that no looper will face this issue. Since the Battle Star system has been refined since being reintroduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the odds of running into problems are below a minimum threshold.

