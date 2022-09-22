Is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass worth buying?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here and along with it are map changes, new characters, an adjusted loot pool, and more. The beginning of a new season is always exciting for players waiting to explore what Epic Games has in store for them.

As usual, there's a brand new battle pass. This is arguably one of the most exciting aspects of every season as it gives the player a chance to unlock the latest skins, cosmetics and more.

Is this particular battle pass worth buying? Does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass have enough good skins to warrant a 950 V-Bucks purchase? Here's the answer.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass: Should you buy it?

Ideally, it depends on whether or not one likes the skins. They are the ultimate determinant for every battle pass. However, there's one thing to keep in mind.

It is almost never worth it to skip the battle pass. As long as players will play and reach level 100 over the course of the season, there's no need to skip it. It is usually worth it even if the skins are subpar.

Every battle pass contains enough V-Bucks to purchase the next one, with a few hundred left over. Once players buy one set of V-Bucks to purchase the battle pass, they can then get every single one in a self-sustaining cycle.

This also applies to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass as it has plenty of V-Bucks too. So even if it might be considered underwhelming, what's the harm in getting new skins and lots of V-Bucks?

Here are a few of the items available in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass:

Paradigm- Outfit

Lunar Hyperjet - Back Bling

Para-Dive - Contrail

Paradigm Shift - Wrap

Paradigm's Ascension - Loading Screen

Lunar Defender - Harvesting Tool

Bytes- Outfit

Chromestruck Fire - Glider

Stinger Pack - Back Bling

The Nothing's Gift - Harvesting Tool

Hot Slurp Balloon - Glider

Grrizzly Gooper - Harvesting Tool

Grriz - Outfit

Fishbone Flayer - Harvesting Tool

Laser Focused - Emote

Rose Light Daggers - Harvesting Tool

Bun Bun Bang Ban - Back Bling

Twyn- Outfit

Arachrobatics - Emote

Gwen's Spiderchute - Glider

Meanwhile - Back Bling (Reactive)

Spider-Gwen

The latest Page 10 skin (Image via Epic Games)

There are many good cosmetics available to warrant a purchase of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass. Spider-Gwen may not be everyone's favorite, being another Marvel Page 10 skin.

However, she's currently the only skin in the game with her art style, making her extremely unique. That alone could be enough to ignore the fact that it's another collaboration skin.

It all comes down to preference. Many Fortnite gamers have labeled this as a very subpar battle pass. However, there seem to be plenty of reasons to consider purchasing it.

