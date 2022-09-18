Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from page 1 to 10

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here after a long wait. Players are excited to see new characters in the game and are hopeful that the season will establish a concrete storyline and connect the otherwise scattered and convoluted storyline.

Chapter 3 Season 4 heralds a new period for Fortnite where the island has fallen victim to an unknown goo called Chrome. It happens to be the cynosure of the season and the upcoming lore will revolve around it. The cinematic trailer depicts how Chrome has engulfed the Seven and left the island vulnerable.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass features eight different outfits and 1000+ V-Bucks. It also features a secret skin called the Herald, which will be unlocked later in the season. This listicle numerates each and every cosmetic item that players can claim from page 1 to page 10 of the Battle Pass.

A list of every cosmetic in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

Page 1

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first page of the Battle Pass has the Paradigm (Reality-659) outfit as the default. The page also offers 100 V-Bucks along with the following cosmetic items:

Hero's Heart - Emoticon

Lunar Hyperjet - Back Bling

Paradigm Helmet - Banner Icon

Para-Dive - Contrail

Paradigm Shift - Wrap

Paradigm's Ascension - Loading Screen

The Power Inside - Spray

Lunar Defender - Harvesting Tool

Page 2

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second page of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass has Bytes as the main outfit. Players can claim up to 200 V-Bucks along with the following items:

Always Watching - Loading Screen

Chrome Marked - Wrap

Anarchy - Banner Icon

Chromestruck Fire - Glider

Stinger Pack - Back Bling

Nothing is Inevitable - Music

The Nothing's Gift - Harvesting Tool

Page 3

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The third page of the Battle Pass is big on outfits. It features the Paradigm (Brie Larson) in the Sparring Suit edit style, along with Pony Tails and Wanderer edit styles for Bytes. Other included cosmetics are as follows:

Mad Mask - Spray

Lunar Skyspan - Glider

The Burnished Bus - Loading Screen

Chrome Conjurer - Emote (Built-in)

Nothing's Up - Emoticon

V-Bucks - 200

Page 4

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fourth page of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass includes two different outfits and 100 V-Bucks. Players can also claim the following items:

Bear Claws - Contrail

Game Over - Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Bytes Outfit - Lone Traveler (edit style)

Grriz Grin - Emoticon

The Ballad of Lil Grriz - Music

Hot Slurp Balloon - Glider

Grrizzly Gooper - Harvesting Tool

Grriz - Outfit

Page 5

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Page 5 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's Battle Pass features the fan-favorite Meowscles's goth iteration, Meow Skulls. Players can claim a Sardine Can (Sardeenz) inspired back cling along with the following cosmetics:

Claws - Emoticon

Comfy Cats - Glider

Banner Icon

Small Fry Surprise - Loading Screen

Slurpmatic - Wrap

Fishbone Flayer - Harvesting Tool

Laser Focused - Emote

V-Bucks - 100

Page 6

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Page 6 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass features a very interesting emote called Pick Me Up (In-built). The season's only anime-inspired cel-shaded outfit (Lennox Rose) also belongs on this page. It features:

Welcome to Paradise - Loading Screen

Rose Light Daggers - Harvesting Tool

Bun Bun Bang Ban - Back Bling

Hop Drop - Contrail

Spinal Vinyl - Wrap

Grrizzly Guns - Spray

V-Bucks - 200

Page 7

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The seventh page of the Battle Pass has two different edit styles on offer. Players can also claim up to 100 V-Bucks along with cosmetic items like:

Banner Icon

Buttoned Up. - Wrap

Whatchu Say?! - Emoticon

Magnorepulsor Board - Glider

OMG I Love It - Emote

Bun Bun Blast. - Spray

Read the Manga - Loading Screen

Lennox Rose - Fresh Vandal (edit style)

Paradigm - Security Protocol (edit style)

Page 8

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Along with the 200 V-Bucks, page 8 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass also features the Twyn outfit and the following other cosmetic items:

Meow-Wow-Wow - Spray

Lectro Guard Pack - Back Bling

Mew-F-O - Loading Screen

Call it Bad Luck - Music

Polysynth Kite - Glider

Meow Skulls - Cloud Nine (edit style)

Page 9

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 9 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ninth page of the Battle Pass features a one-of-a-kind emote that transforms Twyn into his female counterpart. The following are the other included items:

Banner Icon

Portal Particles - Contrail

Powered Up - Emoticon

Lectro Tech - Wrap

Reload and Ready - Spray

Twyn/Stryder - Loading Screen

Paradigm - Oceanic Camoflage / Helmet off (edit style)

Digitized - Emote (built-in)

V-Bucks - 200

Page 10

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Page - 10 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Page 10 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass features the iconic Spider-Gwen Marvel series outfit. It also includes other Marvel themed cosmetic items like:

Spider Snare - Harvesting Tool

Banner Icon

Good Game Gwen - Emoticon

Arachrobatics - Emote

Gwen's Spiderchute - Glider

Meanwhile - Back Bling (Reactive)

Mid-Swing - Spray

Web of Life - Loading Screen

V-Bucks - 100

Based on the Battle Pass on offer, it seems like fans are set to have a great time in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

