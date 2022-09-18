Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from page 1 to 10

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here after a long wait. Players are excited to see new characters in the game and are hopeful that the season will establish a concrete storyline and connect the otherwise scattered and convoluted storyline.
Chapter 3 Season 4 heralds a new period for Fortnite where the island has fallen victim to an unknown goo called Chrome. It happens to be the cynosure of the season and the upcoming lore will revolve around it. The cinematic trailer depicts how Chrome has engulfed the Seven and left the island vulnerable.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass features eight different outfits and 1000+ V-Bucks. It also features a secret skin called the Herald, which will be unlocked later in the season. This listicle numerates each and every cosmetic item that players can claim from page 1 to page 10 of the Battle Pass.
A list of every cosmetic in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass
Page 1
The first page of the Battle Pass has the Paradigm (Reality-659) outfit as the default. The page also offers 100 V-Bucks along with the following cosmetic items:
- Hero's Heart - Emoticon
- Lunar Hyperjet - Back Bling
- Paradigm Helmet - Banner Icon
- Para-Dive - Contrail
- Paradigm Shift - Wrap
- Paradigm's Ascension - Loading Screen
- The Power Inside - Spray
- Lunar Defender - Harvesting Tool
Page 2
The second page of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass has Bytes as the main outfit. Players can claim up to 200 V-Bucks along with the following items:
- Always Watching - Loading Screen
- Chrome Marked - Wrap
- Anarchy - Banner Icon
- Chromestruck Fire - Glider
- Stinger Pack - Back Bling
- Nothing is Inevitable - Music
- The Nothing's Gift - Harvesting Tool
Page 3
The third page of the Battle Pass is big on outfits. It features the Paradigm (Brie Larson) in the Sparring Suit edit style, along with Pony Tails and Wanderer edit styles for Bytes. Other included cosmetics are as follows:
- Mad Mask - Spray
- Lunar Skyspan - Glider
- The Burnished Bus - Loading Screen
- Chrome Conjurer - Emote (Built-in)
- Nothing's Up - Emoticon
- V-Bucks - 200
Page 4
The fourth page of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass includes two different outfits and 100 V-Bucks. Players can also claim the following items:
- Bear Claws - Contrail
- Game Over - Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- Bytes Outfit - Lone Traveler (edit style)
- Grriz Grin - Emoticon
- The Ballad of Lil Grriz - Music
- Hot Slurp Balloon - Glider
- Grrizzly Gooper - Harvesting Tool
- Grriz - Outfit
Page 5
Page 5 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's Battle Pass features the fan-favorite Meowscles's goth iteration, Meow Skulls. Players can claim a Sardine Can (Sardeenz) inspired back cling along with the following cosmetics:
- Claws - Emoticon
- Comfy Cats - Glider
- Banner Icon
- Small Fry Surprise - Loading Screen
- Slurpmatic - Wrap
- Fishbone Flayer - Harvesting Tool
- Laser Focused - Emote
- V-Bucks - 100
Page 6
Page 6 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass features a very interesting emote called Pick Me Up (In-built). The season's only anime-inspired cel-shaded outfit (Lennox Rose) also belongs on this page. It features:
- Welcome to Paradise - Loading Screen
- Rose Light Daggers - Harvesting Tool
- Bun Bun Bang Ban - Back Bling
- Hop Drop - Contrail
- Spinal Vinyl - Wrap
- Grrizzly Guns - Spray
- V-Bucks - 200
Page 7
The seventh page of the Battle Pass has two different edit styles on offer. Players can also claim up to 100 V-Bucks along with cosmetic items like:
- Banner Icon
- Buttoned Up. - Wrap
- Whatchu Say?! - Emoticon
- Magnorepulsor Board - Glider
- OMG I Love It - Emote
- Bun Bun Blast. - Spray
- Read the Manga - Loading Screen
- Lennox Rose - Fresh Vandal (edit style)
- Paradigm - Security Protocol (edit style)
Page 8
Along with the 200 V-Bucks, page 8 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass also features the Twyn outfit and the following other cosmetic items:
- Meow-Wow-Wow - Spray
- Lectro Guard Pack - Back Bling
- Mew-F-O - Loading Screen
- Call it Bad Luck - Music
- Polysynth Kite - Glider
- Meow Skulls - Cloud Nine (edit style)
Page 9
The ninth page of the Battle Pass features a one-of-a-kind emote that transforms Twyn into his female counterpart. The following are the other included items:
- Banner Icon
- Portal Particles - Contrail
- Powered Up - Emoticon
- Lectro Tech - Wrap
- Reload and Ready - Spray
- Twyn/Stryder - Loading Screen
- Paradigm - Oceanic Camoflage / Helmet off (edit style)
- Digitized - Emote (built-in)
- V-Bucks - 200
Page 10
Page 10 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass features the iconic Spider-Gwen Marvel series outfit. It also includes other Marvel themed cosmetic items like:
- Spider Snare - Harvesting Tool
- Banner Icon
- Good Game Gwen - Emoticon
- Arachrobatics - Emote
- Gwen's Spiderchute - Glider
- Meanwhile - Back Bling (Reactive)
- Mid-Swing - Spray
- Web of Life - Loading Screen
- V-Bucks - 100
Based on the Battle Pass on offer, it seems like fans are set to have a great time in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.