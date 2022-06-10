Fortnite players got thousands of V-Bucks for almost free: Exploring their method

A while ago, Fortnite players took advantage of a massive V-Buck deal. An exploit giving away a lot of V-Bucks for a minimal price was discovered, and players quickly acted. It's since been patched, but it's one of the wildest V-Buck deals in history.

V-Bucks are an important commodity in Fortnite. They're also the main way that Epic Games makes money. The game is free-to-play, so players can only give money to the game by purchasing V-Bucks in the store.

These are then used to buy exclusive cosmetics like the Moon Knight, Kylo Ren, or Scarlet Witch skins.

Whenever gamers get a good deal on those V-Bucks, they usually leap into action. The currency isn't expensive, but whenever there's a dollar to be saved, people want to take advantage.

Fortnite gamers got thousands of V-Bucks for a small price

The exploit began with another great deal. Today, Fortnite and Among Us released their long-awaited official collaboration (since Impostors Mode wasn't a real collaboration).

New back bling styled like the crewmates from Among Us is customizable and reactive. It was released alongside a licensed emote, the "Distraction Dance." The only way to get those was to purchase them in the Epic Games Store, as InnerSloth said:

"It’s time to prepare for departure… on the Battle Bus! As part of a new collaboration with Fortnite, starting now until June 9, 2023, at 11 AM ET, all players who purchase Among Us from the Epic Games Store (or an Among Us Stars Pack from the Epic Games Store) will receive the Back Bling and Emote at no additional cost."

Quickly, players discovered they could get two cool, collaborative cosmetic items for a meager price of $1, which was the cost of a star pack for Among Us.

That's a great deal for two cosmetics. Plus, Among Us is very popular, so it's a win-win for everyone. Shortly after the deal went live, other gamers discovered something else that happened with the Among Us purchases.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Just got like 70k vbucks for $60 cause in my region it costs $0.49 but it's patched now, you can only buy it once If you bought an Among Us Star Pack and you already own the Among Us cosmetics, Epic gives you 600 vbucks for that purchase!Just got like 70k vbucks for $60 cause in my region it costs $0.49 but it's patched now, you can only buy it once If you bought an Among Us Star Pack and you already own the Among Us cosmetics, Epic gives you 600 vbucks for that purchase!Just got like 70k vbucks for $60 cause in my region it costs $0.49 but it's patched now, you can only buy it once 😭 https://t.co/RO7THTFj8m

If the cosmetics were already redeemed, a purchase in the Epic Games Store that otherwise would've rewarded them would've given players 600 V-Bucks. That's probably the combined price of the two cosmetics.

There was also no limit to how many purchases they could make. Some players bought the Star Pack 60 times, which resulted in thousands of V-Bucks.

The star bundle cost about $1 and was rewarded with 600 V-Bucks. That translates to about 17 cents per 100 V-Bucks. Ordinarily, 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks cost $8, about 80 cents per 100 V-Bucks.

Scores of V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games)

That's a way better deal, which is why so many jumped at the opportunity to purchase. It ultimately only lasted a couple of hours before Epic Games caught wind of it and stopped it.

However, since it's not a hack or anything, so Fortnite players who took advantage of it will not receive any punishment.

HYPEX @HYPEX No this is not bannable, it's not my fault and it's not an exploit.. It was literally available on their own epic games store. No this is not bannable, it's not my fault and it's not an exploit.. It was literally available on their own epic games store.

Those lucky enough get to keep their highly discounted V-Bucks, too.

