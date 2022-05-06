Is the Fortnite Scarlet Witch bundle worth buying? Pricing and more details revealed

The Scarlet Witch has finally made her long-awaited appearance in Fortnite. One of the most iconic Marvel characters of all time was a surprising omission early in 2021 when she and Vision, her Android partner, did not arrive in the Item Shop. Their hit show, WandaVision, ran through the early months of that year and was a huge success.

Many theorized as to when she might be added to the game and thought the next most likely time was when she made another MCU appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many expected Doctor Strange to show up at the same time, but he was in the battle pass from far earlier than that.

However, last night, for the official theatrical release of the film, the Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff did arrive in the Item Shop. Here's everything players need to know about the bundle.

Fortnite Scarlet Witch: Review, price, and other details

In the Item Shop, Fortnite gamers will find the Scarlet Witch skin, back bling, a loading screen, a pickaxe, and a built-in emote. All this can be purchased for a very low price of 1,800 V-Bucks.

Here's what Epic Games had to say about the release of the iconic skin:

"The Scarlet Witch, known to some as Wanda Maximoff, illuminates with Chaos Magic on the Island. This Sokovian sorceress is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside a new Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Loading Screen!"

The price is arguably the best part of the bundle. Normally, a skin like this would cost players 1,500 V-Bucks on its own, which is the price of the skin if players choose to buy the items individually. However, for just 300 more V-Bucks, the rest of the cosmetics can be theirs. This is why the bundle is an absolute steal.

The quality of the skin is incredible and comes with two selectable styles. One looks more like the Wanda Maximoff that MCU fans know and love. The other, with glowing red eyes, resembles the Scarlet Witch she was foretold to become and began transforming into at the end of WandaVision.

Scarlet Witch bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The back bling is also pretty good, though the skin can work pretty well without one, much like other recent Marvel skins such as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. That said, arguably the coolest part of the bundle is the pickaxe. If Wanda were to harvest materials, she would absolutely create a pickaxe with chaos magic and use that, so it's perfect.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Knowledge, power, and pain makes Scarlet Witch just who she’s meant to be.



Grab the Scarlet Witch Set in the Item Shop now! Knowledge, power, and pain makes Scarlet Witch just who she’s meant to be.Grab the Scarlet Witch Set in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/Ii57XctWL4

The only potential downside is that the skin doesn't resemble Elizabeth Olsen's version; Fortnite, however, has the ability to do that, as proven by the Spider-Man: No Way Home skins.

The skin reflects a decision to reach a broader audience, and whether or not people want the neutral version or Olsen's is a matter of preference. The bundle, along with all the cosmetics, is definitely worth buying.

