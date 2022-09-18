How to get the Spider Gwen Fortnite skin in Chapter 3 Season 4

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass has finally brought the Spider Gwen Fortnite skin into the game. The Battle Pass has introduced a total of eight different skins along with supplementing cosmetic items. It follows the earlier established Tier format and can be purchased for 950 V-Bucks.

Spider Gwen is the only Marvel skin in the Battle Pass, which this time around features only one collaborative outfit. Included in the Battle Pass, players can unlock the aforementioned Fortnite skin by claiming all the cosmetic items in the preceding Tiers.

Spider Gwen Fortnite Skin is modeled after the namesake superhero from the Spider-verse. Set on Earth-65, this alternate universe version features Gwen Stacy as the protagonist, who is bitten by a radio-active radio spider.

Guide: Unlock Spider Gwen Fortnite Skin easily

Spider Gwen is not a secret skin, hence players will be able to unlock it by leveling up to the appropriate Tier and unlocking all the preceding cosmetic items. For instance, if an outfit is featured on page five of the Battle Pass, one will have to unlock all the the cosmetic items from pages one to five to unlock the outfit.

Spider-Gwen and her cosmetics are on the final page of the Battle Pass, making Spider-Gwen the tier 100 skin for this season.

Since the Spider Gwen Fortnite Skin is at Tier 100, players don't need to claim everything on page 10 of the Battle Pass to unlock it. Upon reaching level 90, one can directly unlock the Tier 100 outfit without claiming any other cosmetic items. However, they need to have adequate Battle Stars to unlock it.

Players who are comfortable spending their V-Bucks can purchase the entire Battle Pass and unlock Spider Gwen in a single go. It costs 150 V-Bucks to rise through one level. They will have to pay depending upon their Tier level.

Fortnite also has a provision for players where they can rise through 25 levels instantly. The Battle Bundle, which costs 1850 V-Bucks, can help them move forward by a quarter of the entire Battle Pass. However, it applies to those at level 75 or lower. Plus, it can only be redeemed once per season.

Each level this season is still 80K XP (up to level 200)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 requires players to collect 80,000 XP to level up. In order to reach level 100, they need to collect a total of 7.92 million XP. The initial climb to reach level 25 is fairly easy and one can level up fast. However, as they inch towards level 100, collecting XP gets difficult.

The eight different characters in the newly launched Fortnite Battle Pass are:

Paradigm (Reality-659)

Lennox Rose

Bytes

Grriz

Mewo Skulls

Twyn

The Herald

Spider-Gwen

Paradigm (Reality-659) is the default character that players will get once they purchase the Battle Pass. Although it is yet to be disclosed, it has been leaked that the Spider Gwen Fortnite Skin is a Tier 100 outfit. It has one different edit-style which features the character without a mask.

Complimenting the outfit are four different Spider Gwen-themed cosmetic items like a harvesting tool and back bling. The Battle Pass also features the Herald outfit, which will be available to unlock later in the season.

