Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass labeled 'worst' by fans as Epic repeats the same mistakes

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has finally arrived. After tons of patience and speculation from the community, the update finally arrived over the weekend. As usual, the game is significantly different from what it was at the end of the season. Map changes, new characters, new storylines, and more have all been implemented.

One of the most exciting changes for players has to be the new battle pass. It is always fun to see new characters and grind for the page 10 skin. Many gamers have won all the skins in the past in battle passes, so new seasons are always exciting.

However, this season's battle pass has been met with some criticism by the Fortnite community. They have even gone so far as to say it is one of the worst they have ever received.

Fortnite community is none too pleased with the latest battle pass

The Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass has only been out for a couple of days, but it seems that Fortnite players are already displeased with it. The last few battle passes have been widely recognized as being pretty good, so this latest one is certainly a disappointment.

Fortnite players are not too happy with several different aspects of the pass. A Fortnite x Marvel skin as the Page 10 skin is not something they were really looking forward to.

They have gotten Carnage, Spider-Man, Darth Vader and now Spider-Gwen all in a row, so they are tired of that pattern, though it isn't likely to change any time soon.

Even beyond the collaboration skin, which many gamers are growing tired of, there are other glaring issues in the Fortnite battle pass.

Brie Larson is now the actress playing Paradigm, another in a string of celebrity voice actors for characters. Epic Games is trying to capitalize on her celebrity much like they did with Dwayne Johnson and the Foundation.

Brie Larson is now Paradigm (Image via Epic Games)

This time, Paradigm, with Brie Larson's face, is the first skin available. Many of the Page 1 skins in the past have been good, like Evie, Toona Fish and others. This one is clearly a cash grab by Epic Games, according to the community.

Players are also displeased with the appearance of some of the worst rated survey skins. Epic sends out surveys to gauge interest in skins, but it's clear they did not really listen.

A pickaxe is locked to one skin for no apparent reason, and gamers do not like it. It is yet another reason for frustration.

Finally, one of the biggest issues with this battle pass is that it does not seem to be connected to the actual game.

Only Paradigm seems to have any connection to the storyline, whereas most skins from other passes do. There seems to be just a random assortment of skins thrown together.

It seems like Epic had skins they were not going to use and just threw them in in between Spider-Gwen and Brie Larson's paradigm to try and get rid of them. Players are not happy with that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far