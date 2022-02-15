NFL officially labels The Rock as 'Guy from Fortnite' in latest viral video

The Super Bowl is much more than a game. It's a huge social event, which is why many Fortnite players were in attendance. The crossover didn't end there, though. Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, introduced the teams with an electric speech and was hilariously dubbed the "Guy from Fortnite" by the official NFL YouTube account.

NFL calls The Rock the guy from Fortnite in hilarious video

The former WWE superstar has gone by many names in his illustrious career. The Rock isn't even his actual name. Dwayne Johnson gets his moniker from his WWE days. He's also played many roles with many different names. The Rock has now added another (perhaps iconic) nickname to his belt.

Dwayne Johnson called "Guy from Fortnite" (Image via NFL on YouTube)

It's a hilarious reduction of one of the most popular actors working right now. Johnson is one of the biggest names and is working on one of the biggest movies of 2022 in Black Adam.

The title references a popular meme where a young child points out a character from the game that did not originate there.

It's nearly impossible to tell where it indeed originated, but it's been used on collaborative skins left and right. Green Goblin, Boba Fett, Spider-Man, and more have received that treatment this season.

Nearly every collaborative character from John Wick to The Foundation has received the iconic meme. Even characters like Batman aren't safe from being labelled the guy from Fortnite.

Jody ✨ @dopekjoda batman? that guy from fortnite right? batman? that guy from fortnite right?

This may be the first time someone official has used it. Since the official NFL account named The Rock, it carries more weight.

For example, the Spider-Man: No Way Home marketing did not involve calling Peter Parker or Spider-Man the guy from Fortnite, but the NFL decided to, and it seems to have paid off with nearly 800,000 views already.

Dwayne Johnson will surely go down as one of the most prolific actors in history, taking roles such as Black Adam, Maui (in Moana), Dr Bravestone (from Jumanji) and Hobbs (Fast & Furious franchise). For many, he'll simply be the guy from Fortnite.

