7 Fortnite skins that should in Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass was excellent, featuring skins like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones and original skins like Malik, Evie, and Sabina. They became trendy and were used quite a lot throughout the season. The time to unlock them is running out, though, as Chapter 3 Season 4 arrives in just a few days.

Downtime for Chapter 3 Season 4 is slated to begin at 2:00 am EST on September 18, so by morning then, the next season will be here. The Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass will be officially revealed.

There are a few leaks that suggest a couple of skins that will likely be in it, but here are some other skins that should be in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass.

These skins should be in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battles

7) Spider Gwen

War Legend Fortnite @WLFortnite In case you're late, another Marvel hero might be coming to #Fortnite this month, as the rumor says that Spider Gwen will join the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4 In case you're late, another Marvel hero might be coming to #Fortnite this month, as the rumor says that Spider Gwen will join the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4 📅 https://t.co/EPzcR6jm9J

Leaks have suggested that Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider Gwen, is on the way to the Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass. However, given that leaks are never guaranteed to come true, there's a chance Fortnite players will miss out on another Spider-Man character. This would be a prevalent skin since most battle pass collaborations are. Not adding her would be a disappointment for many players.

6) Geno

Geno was finally revealed last season (Image via Epic Games)

Geno was finally shown in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event and was recently revealed to have avoided death in the Marvel Zero War comics. He will be the antagonist at some point, and when he is, he should be a part of the battle pass.

5) Bloom Watcher

ty @user_ihy i never realized that there were two styles of bloom watcher i never realized that there were two styles of bloom watcher https://t.co/vloLC9tu7b

The Bloom Watcher is a rumored character for Chapter 3 Season 4. She may very well be the antagonist for next season if Geno doesn't play a role. The Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass would be incomplete without the skin of the main villain, so Bloom Watcher needs to be a part of it. It's also a unique original skin that would likely be pretty popular.

4) Emo Meowscles

Emo Meowscles fits right in with the rumored time travel theme. If they're revisiting past parts, the new versions of old characters should fill the Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass. That means a version of Mewoscles could be in play, and leaks suggest that this will be the version players get.

3) Black Panther

The original Black Panther skin (Image via Epic Games)

There is already a Black Panther skin in the game, but the opportunity for a new one has never been more significant.

The sequel to Black Panther arrives in November, and Epic Games loves using new releases to make skins. Plus, it would be an excellent way of honoring the late Chadwick Boseman. Since a new character will be donning the suit, the skin could be for them, too.

2) Miles Morales

If there's a Spider-Gwen skin, Miles Morales is probably not too far behind. He was initially teased in Chapter 3 Season 1, so it's not like Epic hasn't thought about it. He may be planned for later, but Fortnite players would love the opportunity to unlock him right now.

1) Peely variant

Since there will be variants of other older skins, Peely is a prime candidate to get another skin. If the theme is time travel or visiting the past, then there's almost no way Epic can release the Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass without a Peely skin.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far