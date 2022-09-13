Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 release date leaks ahead of time

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is winding down, and with less than a week remaining, players are taking the final opportunity to complete challenges, unlock skins and play the Vibin' storyline. Chapter 3 Season 4 will begin on September 18, one day after the end of the current season. However, that has not stopped Fortnite players from looking ahead even further.

For some time now, gamers have been curious about Chapter 3 Season 4, wondering what skins might be present, what the theme might be, what the island will look like, and how the game will evolve.

Now that it is nearly here, players are looking to the future once again. The future of Fortnite is often very exciting, even if the present isn't revealed yet. The official start date of Chapter 3 Season 5 has already been leaked, giving gamers their first bits of information about it.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 start date announced before Chapter 3 Season 4 arrives

iFireMonkey, one of the most reliable leakers and sources of information within the Fortnite community, shared details about Chapter 3 Season 5 a few days ago.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to @_Tom_Henderson_ , Chapter 3 - Season 5 of Fortnite will start December 5th, 2022. According to @_Tom_Henderson_, Chapter 3 - Season 5 of Fortnite will start December 5th, 2022.

According to him and prominent video game journalist Tom Henderson, the official start date for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 is set for December 5, at the end of this year.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 5 will start on the 5th of December, 2022. Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 5 will start on the 5th of December, 2022. https://t.co/0cQp5ZHrAm

That may seem like a long way off, but in reality, it's not that far away. This date puts season four's run at just 80 days, which is a shift from the 100+ day seasons that have gone down in the past.

There are currently no details involving what will happen during that season. Given that it's so far away, there's almost no chance Epic Games will reveal even the slightest thing. However, a few details surrounding Chapter 3 Season 4 have been revealed ahead of its release later this week.

The next is officially beginning Sunday, September 18. It has also been given an official title. Instead of Vibin', players will be in Paradise next season.

Paradise is the next season (Image via xApplezz on YouTube)

Other than that, information about the new season is sparse. While not much regarding the storyline has been revealed, a confirmed Spider-Gwen skin will appear in the battle pass along with an emo version of Meowscles.

HYPEX, another reliable leaker within the Fortnite community, has stated the rumors of the next season being Marvel-themed are untrue. The speculation was born due to the patterns established by previous seasons.

In Chapter 1 Season 4, superheroes were in the battle pass (Valor, Omega, and Carbide). In Chapter 2 Season 4, the entire season was about Marvel, with Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Doom, and others making their debuts, leading fans to believe the same would occur this time around.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite's Season 4 is NOT Marvel themed! Fortnite's Season 4 is NOT Marvel themed!

Another bit of speculation indicates that the season will end with a live event. With five days remaining until Chapter 3 Season 4, the information surrounding it will likely become available in the coming days. Until then, this information is speculative.

