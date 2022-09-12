Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 skins: 7 skins fans would love to see

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is right around the corner. There is less than a week remaining in Chapter 3 Season 3, so there are only a few days left to earn XP and unlock skins like Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, Malik, and others. Once the season ends, those skins will be totally unavailable.

Fortunately, there will be new skins coming. Every season brings new skins, many of them selected to increase the excitement over and the purchases for the next battle pass.

There is no telling what Epic Games has in store, but the Chapter 3 Season 4 skins are sure to be one of the best parts of the upcoming season. Here are a few that players would love to see.

Fortnite: Players would love to see these awesome Chapter 3 Season 4 skins

7) Black Panther

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the



Grab the Pack in the Shop now. The rightful king of Wakanda has returned to the Island.Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the @Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack!Grab the Pack in the Shop now. The rightful king of Wakanda has returned to the Island.Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the @Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack!Grab the Pack in the Shop now. https://t.co/9ODAsZ9hbf

The next Black Panther movie is coming in November, so it is the perfect time for a skin. There is already a Black Panther skin in the game, but the movie will debut a new character taking up the mantle. They can and should get a skin, too. Chapter 3 Season 4 skins would be incomplete without this skin.

6) Vision

Vision, given the presence of his partner, the Scarlet Witch, makes total sense. There have been rumors about a Marvel battle pass again, though that has been almost ruled out. Still, there very well may be a couple of Marvel skins next season and Vision is a prime candidate for arrival.

5) Black Adam

⬅️ElectricFox37 @ElectricFox37 I hope we get Black Adam in Fortnite someday. I'm like trying to learn him in Injustice 2 as well. I'm gonna be dead if they make him look like Rock too I hope we get Black Adam in Fortnite someday. I'm like trying to learn him in Injustice 2 as well. I'm gonna be dead if they make him look like Rock too😂 https://t.co/HxFM9K3rdo

Black Adam is the only remaining DC movie set to be released this year, so a Fortnite collaboration makes perfect sense. The Rock, who plays Black Adam, has a strong relationship with Fortnite already, so there is almost no question that this skin will be in the game. The only question is whether or not it is as a battle pass skin or in the Item Shop.

4) Michael Myers

The final installment of the Halloween franchise is set to arrive in October, right in the middle of Chapter 3 Season 4. A skin like this would work well, especially if the theme of next season is time travel. Fish Stick is a big part of the game, so another variant would make sense.

3) Spider-Gwen

HYPEX @HYPEX



I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shopI've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shop 🔥I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! https://t.co/tchcxxQhg1

Gwen has already been confirmed to be coming by multiple reliable leakers, though leaks are never guaranteed. Her presence in the battle pass would be well-liked and if the leaks are somehow not true, then players would likely be pretty upset.

Gwen has been a popular character for a while now, but her appearance in the Spiderverse movie cemented her as a fan favorite, so Fortnite should add her.

2) Miles Morales

Miles Morales could be coming (Image via Insomniac Games)

If Gwen is coming next season, then the chances are high for Miles to arrive, too. He has been teased for a while, all the way back to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It may not be in the battle pass, but it is very likely that this version of Spider-Man will debut sometime next season.

1) Peacemaker

Evil Dan🎃 @Humble_Squid Since Dragon Ball Fortnite skins are about to drop - Here's 4 Skins I want in the game:

- Ash Williams (Evil Dead)

- Peacemaker (DC)

- Vigilante (DC)

- Dr. Robotnik (Movie Version) Since Dragon Ball Fortnite skins are about to drop - Here's 4 Skins I want in the game:- Ash Williams (Evil Dead)- Peacemaker (DC)- Vigilante (DC)- Dr. Robotnik (Movie Version) https://t.co/BVKVPMWSB1

Following the success of John Cena's WWE skin, fans and Cena himself began speculating and hoping for more ways that the wrestler turned actor could be involved in Fortnite. Many wondered about the storyline. However, the most likely way for Cena to remain in Fortnite would be via another character of his.

Peacemaker has long been rumored to get a skin at some point. His The Suicide Squad counterpart Bloodsport is already in the game, so it would make perfect sense to get Peacemaker involved.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

