6 Fortnite collabs that may happen in Chapter 3 Season 4

At this point, it's safe to assume that there will be at least one collaboration as part of each Fortnite battle pass. Many seasons have multiple, and there are also those that come in the Item Shop or other places. It would be quite the surprise to see a completely collaboration-free Chapter 3 Season 4.

While there have been a few leaks as to what might be coming next season, the big skins have largely been kept a secret. There's no telling what the next pass might hold, but here are a few examples of what just might be in the next season of Fortnite.

Fortnite collabs that just might be on the way for Chapter 3 Season 4

6) More Marvel

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer LEAKED !! (real) Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer LEAKED !! (real) https://t.co/M9Re1TLCWA

Marvel has already had a full battle pass in Chapter 2 Season 4. Prior to that, Chapter 1 Season 4 was the original superhero season. This means that, following the pattern, Chapter 3 Season 4 is very likely to feature a superhero battle pass.

Several of the alleged skins have been leaked before, like Miles Morales and Vision. At some point, those will probably show up, and next season is as good a time as any.

5) Michael Myers

Fortnite often collaborates with movies to promote each other during the release of whatever movie it is. Two things make a possible Halloween franchise crossover an option. Fortnitemares is coming during Chapter 3 Season 4, probably less than a month after it begins. During that same time, the final movie in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends, is arriving in theaters.

Epic has used characters from rated-R movies before, like the Predator and Bloodsport, so it isn't too far fetched.

4) Black Adam

Black Adam could be coming next season (Image via Sportskeeda)

Speaking of movies, there are several pop culture movies that will release during the Chapter 3 Season 4 window, and Fortnite will likely be involved with some of them. Black Adam seems incredibly likely since they already have a relationship with Dwayne Johnson, who is starring as Black Adam.

3) Minecraft

It might seem pretty far-fetched, but Minecraft and Fortnite have enough in common to come together for a pretty incredible collaboration. The builds could be themed like Minecraft builds and have other cosmetics from the classic sandbox game.

Some of the gameplay won't mesh, but there's enough in common that it can be done if Epic and Mojang decide to do it. Chapter 3 Season 4 would be a great place for it.

2) Transformers

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? 🔥 https://t.co/DifL4Ep72x

Transformers would be a tough collaboration to pull off because they're too bulky to turn into skins. However, it seems as if Epic Games has found a way to make it work. Mechs seem to be in the works for a return and they seem to have a lot more features than they usually do.

This is perfect for a Transformers collaboration next season. However, even if it's just a normal Mech without any existing IP attached to it, then they've still laid the groundwork for a potential Transformers crossover.

1) Black Panther

The next installment in the Black Panther franchise is slated to arrive in November. This is the perfect time for a collaboration since Epic Games loves working with the latest Marvel projects (Doctor Strange, Carnage, Spider-Man, Moon Knight).

Black Panther is already in the game, but that situation didn't stop Fortnite from taking advantage of the latest Thor movie and adding another Thor skin to the game.

Additionally, there will be a new Black Panther, as Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away. It's the perfect time to add either the MCU-version or the new character's version.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subjective, reflecting the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nikhil Vinod