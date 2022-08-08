Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Upcoming skins, new abilities, storyline, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is just over halfway finished. It has come and almost gone in a flash, but gamers have had no issue looking ahead to what Chapter 3 Season 4 might be. Now that it's nearly here, the hype has only increased.

Leaks have come in and have given players a heads up about what may be arriving next season. There's plenty of new things planned and a lot to be excited about and here's what we know so far.

Compilation of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 information released ahead of time

Given the previous pattern of seasons, it's a safe bet that Chapter 3 Season 4 will involve superheroes. Chapter 1 Season 4 involved Omega, Carbide, and other original superheroes.

Chapter 2 Season 4 was full of Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Thor, Groot, She-Hulk and more. As a result, there's a good chance that Fortnite's next season will have some as well.

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer LEAKED !! (real) Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer LEAKED !! (real) https://t.co/M9Re1TLCWA

Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard even hinted that M.O.D.O.K. might be coming to the game. The popular Marvel villain would fit right in with a season of other Marvel heroes. Many of them were leaked but just haven't arrived yet, like Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen.

Fortnitemares will take place in the middle of the next season, which means it'll be the perfect time for new and scary characters and creatures. HYPEX has suggested that a new Halloween boss is in the works.

New abilities are reportedly being worked out for it, so the new island could be a lot scarier, a home to one of the more frightening bosses Fortnite players have experienced.

A heavily anticipated skin will more than likely make its debut next season. The Bloomwatcher is said to be coming up next and may also be the main villain.

The leaked skin will be coming next season (Image via Cryptorrr2/Twitter)

Given how the current storyline is going, it's very likely that Fortnite will see a Reality Tree-related boss next season. There's no antagonist present right now, but things are slowly getting out of hand.

If Geno doesn't return next season for the Zero Point, then The Bloomwatcher is a prime candidate.

Mech, perhaps the most controversial item in Fortnite history, is reportedly making a comeback in a sense. According to HYPEX, it's going to be a vehicle that is mech-like and will have sprinting and gun capabilities.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? 🔥 https://t.co/DifL4Ep72x

Many have speculated on this being a potential Transformers collaboration. Several of the reported features have leakers puzzled over what this item could actually be. It seems like everyone will learn during Chapter 3 Season 4.

Additionally, the Bubble Shield item, which was supposed to provide a respite from the battle, had issues. It couldn't be added to this season, but Epic is fixing the problems and it will probably roll out next season.

The tentative start date for Chapter 3 Season 4 is September 18. It is important to note that these are leaks and are therefore rumors at best. Epic Games has not confirmed any of this.

