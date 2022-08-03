A scary monster is coming to Fortnite this Halloween, leaks show

Fortnitemares, aka the Halloween celebrations in Fortnite, is an exciting time of the year for Epic Games' popular battle royale title. The Item Shop is flooded with spooky cosmetics, various POIs get revamped to suit the occasion, and the storyline pivots in a dark direction. However, the best aspect of the event is the monsters and ghouls that are added to the map.

Last year, the game's Halloween celebrations occurred during Chapter 2 Season 8. With the Cube Queen unleashing her Sideways Monsters on the island, the theme went off without a hitch. The setting felt natural and seamless, with the highlight of the festivities being the Shadow Midas skin.

With Fortnitemares roughly two and a half months away, leaks for the occasion are already beginning to appear. While the information at hand is not vast, it does provide an insight as to what loopers can expect. One of the main leaks pertaining to the spooky month has to do with an upcoming boss/creature that has some over-the-top abilities.

Upcoming Fortnitemares boss/creatures tests the imagination of the community

As of now, there are only a handful of things known about this upcoming boss/creature. According to HYPEX, it will have a "goo" effect alongside a "Creature Rise and Summon Creature" abilities. For the time being, these definitions are rather vague and there's no telling what they mean.

The best way to interpret this statement is to consider this new boss/creature as having the powers of a necromancer. Since they can raise the undead and reanimate those who have fallen during battle, perhaps Epic Games is working on an evil monster who practices necromancy.

That being said, until more leaks surface, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt. On that note, without a roadmap to go by, community members have decided to try and figure out what the developers could be working on, with some even tossing memes into the fray.

Mystery monster in the making for Fortnitemares

Taking into consideration how anything and everything goes in Fortnite, community members have been tossing a few radical ideas as to what this new boss/creature could be. According to some, given that Halloween will be in Chapter 3 Season 4, they predict that this leak pertains to none other than The Bloomwatcher.

Given that she's the current antagonist of Chapter 3, this would certainly make a lot of sense. Perhaps she will be able to raise flora-themed minions and use miniature Reality Trees as weapons. However, keep in mind that players don't normally engage magical antagonists at the ground level, so this may not come to pass.

Others speculated that the developers could be working on a variation of The Storm King. Given how popular he was in-game, fighting him would be both fun and challenging. One cheeky Redditor put a wild twist on the idea as well.

Perhaps one of the funniest ideas for the new boss/creature, takes inspiration from Morbius. One user stated that Epic should create a vampire that turns into a bat and moves across the map. As the creature gets closer to the player, eerie music should be heard in-game. This is rather similar to what the Caretakers did last Fortnitemares, but could still be a fun addition.

All said and done, while the ideas are amusing, Epic Games likely has their own designs in mind. Given that production for in-game themes and assets starts months in advance, they are likely putting the finishing touches on the upcoming boss/creature. Loopers will have to remain patient and wait for the grand reveal.

