8 monster-based Fortnite skins ranked on design

Of all the types of skins in Fortnite, the ones that feature monsters look unique. They are based on real-life inspirations, original characters from the game, and the storyline.

In short, they stand out from the mundane and are a sight to behold. Although many have been added to the Item Shop, only a few have managed to catch the community's attention.

These are some of the best monster skins in Fortnite

8) Peely Bone

Peely is at the top of the list when it comes to popular skins. Given this fact, it was only apparent that the developers would create a monster version of the yellow banana.

Peely Bone was added during Chapter 2 Season 1. When listed in the Item Shop, the skin can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks.

7) Big Mouth

The Big Mouth skin appeared on the scene during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. As its name suggests, it features a monster with an overly large mouth with sharp pointy teeth.

The skin has two unique styles and can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

6) The Devourer

The Devourer, commonly known as Cattus, met its demise at the hands of the Mecha. Fortunately for fans of the monster, the skin was added to the game during Chapter 2 Season 1.

It features a scaled-down version of the monster and has two unique styles.

5) Trog

While it's unspecified in the lore, Trog has been modeled after the abominable snowman from Himalayan folklore. The skin was a Chapter 1 Season 7 Battle Pass exclusive.

It featured two unique, selectable styles.

4) Curdle Scream Leader

The Curdle Scream Leader skin was added in Chapter 2 Season 8. It's unclear what became of the Cuddle Team Leader, but something definitely went wrong.

The zombie version of the skin can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

3) Demogorgon

The Demogorgon skin was added to Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 9. It features the frightening creature from Stranger Things and has become one of the most sought-after skins in-game.

When listed in the Item Shop, it can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks.

2) Moisty Merman

The Moisty Merman skin was one of the first to be introduced to the game in Chapter 1 Season 4. As of the 10.30 update, it features four different selectable styles, making him very popular within the community.

When listed in the Item Shop, Moisty Merman skin can be purchased for 2,000 V-Bucks.

1) Frankenstein's Monster

When it comes to Legendary monster skins, Frankenstein's Monster stands out from the rest. Aside from being a cult classic, it looks incredible in every possible way.

It was added to Fortnite towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. When listed in the item shop, it costs 1,200 V-Bucks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer