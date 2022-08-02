WWE sensation John Cena x Fortnite: Was it a good idea?

Long ago, WWE legend turned actor John Cena posted a teaser to his Instagram with the "Flipped" loading screen from Fortnite Chapter 3. Many assumed he would get a Peacemaker skin for his popular eponymous show on HBO Max. This image led many to speculate, but nothing came of it.

A few years ago, Cena finally collaborated with the gaming franchise. It wasn't a Peacemaker skin, but John Cena entered the world of Fortnite with a WWE skin, paying homage to his other personality as a WWE star.

Fortnite x John Cena: A collaboration for the ages

Well, the short answer is yes. The response to the skin has left the actor feeling very overwhelmed, and he's already begun looking for ways to stay involved with the game.

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! 🥃 Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! 🥃

There's already a consideration for more skins and a voice acting role. Cena has voice-acted in movies like Ferdinand, Dolittle, and others. He has voice-acted himself in many games and TV shows so that it wouldn't be a challenge.

He could be a storyline antagonist or protagonist. It wouldn't be the first time a wrestler turned actor has voice-acted in the Fortnite metaverse.

The skin has been a massive success because Cena has so many fans. He's long been one of the most adored wrestlers in WWE, so his presence in Fortnite is a big thing for many players.

The crossover has been so successful that Epic Games might consider adding future WWE crossovers to the game.

Epic Games is no stranger to collaborations, so it wouldn't surprise anyone if this opened the door for more wrestlers to enter the metaverse.

What a future Fortnite x WWE crossover could look like

There is a unique opportunity here for Epic Games and WWE. They're both active entities, meaning their crossovers could greatly help the franchise expand its audience. WWE could offer codes for skins or cosmetics during their broadcasts.

Fortnite players could buy more wrestler skins or cosmetics. It would be a win-win for everyone.

The following are some examples of wrestlers that could be a part of something like that.

Xavier Woods and the Undertaker have already collaborated with Epic Games, so they're a shoo-in.

Fall Guys introduced three wrestlers (Image via iFireMonkey on Twitter)

Others, like Roman Reigns, were part of a Rocket League crossover, which is likely to be featured in any other potential crossovers.

Aside from that, two other former wrestlers are actors that could get skins. Dwayne Johnson is the obvious choice. The Rock would make flawless skin and would be very popular.

Dave Bautista would be excellent, though there isn't a working relationship there like with Johnson.

Legacy characters like Triple H or Randy Savage could be added to honor them (honor their death, in Savage's case). The crossover with John Cena has been such a success that it would be best to continue the relationship.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

