Fortnite Peacemaker skin in Chapter 3: Expected release date, leaks, rumors and more

Peacemaker, the fan favorite DC Extended Universe antihero, has long been rumored to get a Fortnite skin. With the finale of his spin-off show getting released on HBO Max today, it begs the question: if not now, then when? Peacemaker hasn't been officially confirmed, but there's plenty of evidence to suggest a skin is on the way.

Peacemaker x Fortnite collaboration: Rumors and potential release date

After James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was released in August, many speculated on which characters might get the Fortnite treatment. At the time, only Bloodsport was added. Harley Quinn already has several other skins.

Bloodsport got a skin when the movie released (Image via Epic Games)

Peacemaker was a popular choice and many leakers suggested that his skin was on the way. Fast forward to February and he still hasn't arrived. John Cena, the actor who plays him, recently added fuel to the fire by posting this on his Instagram.

While it has still not been officially confirmed by Epic Games, this is as close to a confirmation as anything. Cena doesn't really play Fortnite and without a caption, there's no indication that this could mean anything else.

Given that Cena posted this yesterday before the Item Shop reset, many players expected Peacemaker to arrive yesterday at 7.00 PM EST. That didn't happen, which makes today at 7.00 PM EST the most likely release date.

inferno 🎟 @InfernoDrawz imagine this isn't peacemaker and john cena is revealed to be playing a lore significant role in fortnite imagine this isn't peacemaker and john cena is revealed to be playing a lore significant role in fortnite https://t.co/VfaI0hQj0V

Epic Games often adds collaborative skins before or during popular shows or movies. However, that didn't happen for Peacemaker. Right now remains the last time his popularity will be this high for a long time.

Season 2 was confirmed for the show, but it's doubtful Fortnite wants to wait that long. Players can expect to see it very soon and it will likely have several cosmetic items with it.

A back bling, a pickaxe, a loading screen and maybe even an emote will likely be released. Those will also likely be in a bundle to save players some V-Bucks. The skin on its own will cost 1,500 V-Bucks as almost all recent collaborative skins have.

