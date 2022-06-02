Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to open up about his Fortnite character during Summer Game Fest

Ever since the introduction of The Foundation in Fortnite, players came up with theories — based on similarities — regarding how the character was actually The Rock.

The battle royale game has seen some wild crossovers, and players have been able to control their favorite characters from the likes of DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Star Wars, and much more. Eventually, the mysterious character known as The Foundation was revealed to be played by none other than worldwide superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now, he'll sit down and speak about the role at Summer Game Fest 2022.

The Rock will discuss his role as The Foundation in Fortnite at Summer Game Fest

The Foundation plays a huge part in the Fortnite storyline (Image via Epic Games)

The Foundation is best known as the leader of The Seven and first arrived in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 6, with brief mentions in the game's storyline prior to that.

When The End, a live event marking the completion of Chapter 2 in its entirety, took place, The Foundation saved Agent Jones and took off his mask. This is when players first fully realized that the character was being portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The internet was still sent into a frenzy when the casting was made official.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Rock will be at the #SummerGameFest on June 9th to talk about his role as The Foundation in Fortnite! The Rock will be at the #SummerGameFest on June 9th to talk about his role as The Foundation in Fortnite! https://t.co/e94rl7Rip1

Now, far into Fortnite Chapter 3, much about The Foundation remains a mystery. That could change with The Rock's appearance at Summer Game Fest 2022.

The community is hyping up the announcement and hopes it won't just be The Rock talking about how he came to be The Foundation. Fans want to know more about the character's background and what part he plays in the game's lore.

As per Geoff Keighley, a notable gaming personality and the host of Summer Game Fest, The Rock will join the show on Thursday, June 9, 2022. He'll speak about his role as The Foundation and as the titular character in the Black Adam movie.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



Catch the free global livestream at Excited to welcome @therock to #SummerGameFest next Thursday, June 9 to talk about his role as The Foundation in @fortnitegame and the upcoming @blackadammovie Catch the free global livestream at summergamefest.com & watch the show in @IMAX Live at tickets.imax.com Excited to welcome @therock to #SummerGameFest next Thursday, June 9 to talk about his role as The Foundation in @fortnitegame and the upcoming @blackadammovieCatch the free global livestream at summergamefest.com & watch the show in @IMAX Live at tickets.imax.com https://t.co/WuO7zUhWTp

Summer Game Fest can be viewed online for free on the event's official website. It also has IMAX screenings in select locations. The stream begins on June 9 at 11 AM PT. It is currently unknown if this is when The Rock's segment will begin or simply when the stream for the entirety of Summer Game Fest will start.

Regardless, when The Rock does show up, expect new info to be revealed about The Foundation.

