8 Fortnite skins fans would love to see in Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is winding down. The estimated beginning of Chapter 3 Season 4 is in the middle of September, so players have little time left to unlock the likes of Indiana Jones, Darth Vader, and other bonus styles. However, this has not stopped the loopers from looking ahead at what might be coming next season.

There are a lot of theories and rumors that the next season will be superhero-themed, following the pattern set by Chapter 1 Season 4 and Chapter 2 Season 4. If that is the case, then there are a lot of skins that Epic Games might add.

The rumors heavily tease another Marvel season, but a DC season is not out of the question. Here are eight skins that players would love to see in the upcoming season of Fortnite, four from each iconic brand.

DC and Marvel skins that players would love to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

8) Doc Ock

When the Spider-Man skin debuted in Chapter 3 Season 1, rumors ran amuck regarding the arrival of the franchise's villains. Ultimately, only Green Goblin did, leaving room for plenty more. While the Goblin is the most iconic Spider-Man villain out there, Doc Ock is great too.

Fans will love Doc Ock's arrival, especially since his tentacles could work as a built-in backbling that could harvest materials.

7) Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter (Image via DC Comics)

Martian Manhunter is one of the best DC characters out there and is an integral member of the Justice League. DC already has other characters in Fortnite like Wonder Woman, Flash, Batman and Superman, so the thought of adding Martian Manhunter would not be too far-fetched.

Martian Manhunter could have some unique built-in emotes as part of his cosmetic line-up, as he has one of the more interesting power sets.

6) Magneto

Magneto is an iconic villain (Image via Marvel Comics)

Magneto is one of Marvel's most iconic villains, yet he has been left on the sidelines in Fortnite. Doctor Doom and Galactus have featured in Marvel, so Magneto deserves a skin in the game as well.

The X-Men generally have less representation in the game than other teams, so the inclusion of Magneto is something most fans would enjoy. Magneto could have an ability similar to Midas' Touch, since he also controls metal.

5) Peacemaker

Following the John Cena WWE skin, fans immediately expressed their desire to see more John Cena in Fortnite. This naturally led many to hope for the Peacemaker skin that was rumored so long ago. A DC battle pass is the perfect time to add the skin to the game.

4) Hulk

Hulk is one of the best Marvel characters (Image via Marvel Comics)

Hulk is one of the most prominent characters in Marvel. He, along with Wolverine and Spider-Man, form a big three of sorts for their comics. The other two have already been featured multiple times in Fortnite, and Hulk deserves the same. However, one aspect that could be keeping the developers away from Hulk is the fact that he is too bulky to be a proper skin.

Hulk's fists could be like pickaxes, which he could use to dig items with his bare hands. This feature is quite unique, and has never been done before in the game.

3) Green Lantern

Green Lantern, whether it is as Hal Jordan or Kyle Rayner, deserves to be immortalized in Fortnite. One of the best and most unique DC characters will undoubtedly have the most exclusive emotes and backblings.

Green Lantern's ring could produce a glider or a pickaxe, according to what players want at the moment. It would be the perfect addition during another superhero season.

2) Miles Morales

Miles Morales was teased all the way back in Chapter 3 Season 1, so it is a surprise that he is yet to be added to the game. Perhaps Epic is holding out for another superhero season?

Spider-Man skins are quite popular in Fortnite, so another version of the web slinger would perform quite well. Also, having an African-American version of Spider-Man would add some much-needed representation to the game.

1) Robin

Robin is a long standing character in DC (Image via DC Comics)

Whether it is Tim Drake, Dick Grayson, Jason Todd or Damian Wayne, what is Batman without his Robin? There are countless versions of Batman in the Fortnite metaverse, but no trusty sidekick(s). This is an oversight that needs to be corrected as soon as possible.

Robin deserves more respect than what he currently has, and what better way to commemorate him than with a skin in one of the biggest games in the world.

