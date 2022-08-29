New leaks suggest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 could be time travel themed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is drawing closer by the day. In mid-September, Chapter 3 Season 3 will come to an end, meaning that Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, Malik, Evie, and others will no longer be available. However, the future looks promising as Chapter 3 Season 4 is shaping up to be a really strong season.

There have been several leaks, theories, and rumors regarding what the next season will be like. Many have speculated that it will be superhero themed, much like Chapter 1 Season 4 and Chapter 2 Season 4.

However, other leaks suggest that this is not the case. More recent leaks hint that the next season will be related to time travel, which is an incredibly exciting theory.

Fortnite leaks suggest Fortnite could favor time travel season over Marvel or DC

Many leakers have noticed that many old items are set for potential returns. This could mean that, for the first time ever, Fortnite will be looking to the past instead of the future.

The leak originates from this post, which was shared on Twitter.

Chapter 3 Season 4 could be time travel related (Image via Eestlane6 on Twitter)

The leak suggests that time travel will be a huge part of the storyline and that the Zero Point and Reality Tree will play a big role in this. It is speculated that The Zero Point could go haywire and start fusing the past, present, and future.

Epic Games is always pushing the game forward, which is sometimes disappointing to players. Many longtime players miss the old days of Fortnite, which is around the beginning of Chapter 2.

HYPEX @HYPEX People are speculating that S4 is full of throwback due to the fact that it starts around BR's 5th birthday and Epic updating some stuff like Planes, Mechs, 50v50, Storm King, Shockwave Launcher, 2 Marvel Mythics, Spy Games, Old Chapters' Relics/POIs appearing & more..



Thoughts? People are speculating that S4 is full of throwback due to the fact that it starts around BR's 5th birthday and Epic updating some stuff like Planes, Mechs, 50v50, Storm King, Shockwave Launcher, 2 Marvel Mythics, Spy Games, Old Chapters' Relics/POIs appearing & more..Thoughts? https://t.co/5Ur8F1hSpq

This season will directly coincide with the battle royale title's fifth anniversary, September 26. This comes just a few days after the new season begins, lending even more credence to the leaks.

Planes, Storm King, Marvel Mythics, Mechs, 50v50 LTM, Spy Games, Shockwave Launcher, Old Chapters' Relics/POIs, and more, have recently been updated in the game files.

These represent a lot of Fortnite's past, and they could all be coming back. This might be the first time players get to relive the glory days. One of the most significant leaks involves an old LTM that could be returning.

HYPEX @HYPEX Thanos' Infinity Stones effects were updated recently. No idea why tho.. 🤔 Thanos' Infinity Stones effects were updated recently. No idea why tho.. 🤔 https://t.co/AjNHwh8uAX

The Avengers Endgame LTM hasn't been seen in three years and would make for an amazing reunion for players. It wasn't part of the storyline, but it was definitely a big part of the game's history, making the time travel theme even more probable.

Fortunately, the next season is right around the corner. With less than three weeks remaining in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players won't have to wait long to find out if they might finally be able to land at Lonely Lodge or fly in a plane once more.

Note: This information is based on leaks and has not been confirmed. This information is speculative until Epic Games makes an announcement or the new season drops and confirms it.

