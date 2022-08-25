What will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's theme be? Rumors, leaks, and more explored

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is nearing its end. In about two weeks, the season will come to a close, which has players more excited than ever about what the future holds. Chapter 3 Season 3 has been great, but the possibilities for next season are thrilling.

There have been a few leaks, rumors, and theories regarding what next season's theme will be. Right now, it's really anyone's guess and for the next little while, speculation will grow rampant.

Until Chapter 3 Season 4 is officially revealed, people will continue to guess what it might be about. Based on a few things, there are a couple of strong possibilities.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: What might it be like?

One of the most prevalent theories right now is that next season will be a throwback season. Prominent leaker and data miner HYPEX has noticed a lot of curious updates recently.

HYPEX @HYPEX People are speculating that S4 is full of throwback due to the fact that it starts around BR's 5th birthday and Epic updating some stuff like Planes, Mechs, 50v50, Storm King, Shockwave Launcher, 2 Marvel Mythics, Spy Games, Old Chapters' Relics/POIs appearing & more..



According to him, Planes, Mechs, 50v50 LTM, Storm King, Shockwave Launcher, Marvel Mythics, Spy Games, Old Chapters' Relics/POIs, and more have been updated recently in the game files.

These are all older parts of the game, some of which haven't been seen or been relevant for a long time now. The reason this might happen is that the fifth anniversary of the game will take place in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

With that in mind, a season involving a lot of the older beloved parts of the game from over the years makes total sense. However, it would be difficult to pull that off story wise. Fortnite has not returned to the old days of the game as the storyline has moved forward. Players have begged for the old map and old game to return, but the storyline continues moving forward.

In theory, the Zero Point could go haywire and start bringing things in from the past, but even that feels like a convenient plot device. The second prevailing theory on next season's theme is that it will be another superhero season. Chapter 1 Season 4 was Fortnite's original superhero season, with skins like Omega, Valor and Carbide.

Superhero seasons could be on the way (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 2 Season 4 was the infamous Marvel season. Chapter 3 Season 4 could follow that pattern as well and there are a lot of possibilities.

Another Marvel season has been heavily speculated, especially since Epic Games works with Marvel more often than with DC. There are tons of leaks and rumors regarding Marvel skins that haven't been added to the game yet, including Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen and Hulk. These could be included in next season's battle pass.

DC could provide Black Adam, in time for the release of the eponymous movie, or Shazam. There are plenty of options to choose from there as well. There have been more than a few superhero skins in Fortnite, but they've barely scratched the surface, so a superhero season is quite possible.

Currently, these theories are speculative at best. None of this has been confirmed by Epic Games. The official theme will likely be revealed right before the season begins.

