Every new map change in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

In Fortnite, a new season usually comes with significant map changes. While chapter shifts usually lead to the game having a new map altogether, players look forward to map changes the most even when it comes to new seasons. There are new places to explore and exciting things to do on the island that they had already grown familiar with.

Going from Season 3 to Season 4 has led to noticeable changes in the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. Since Chapter 3 Season 4 was introduced recently, many gamers might not have seen all the changes implemented yet. Here's a quick rundown of the same.

Fortnite map changes in Chapter 3 Season 4

Players must have noticed a few undiscovered, gray areas on their map when they first got off the battle bus in Chapter 3 Season 4.

The most significant change is perhaps the new chrome has covered most of the island. The Sanctuary POI is mostly covered in chrome and is now called Herald's Sanctum. It's where the Herald Boss lives. The Mighty Monument, now in chrome, appears on the map as Last Legs.

The boss in Herald's Sanctum (Image via Epic Games)

Lazy Lagoon is covered in the chrome as well and is now called Lustrous Lagoon. The pirate ship, now known as the flairship, can be seen floating above this POI. Shuffled Shrines, now referred to as Shimmering Shrine, is coated in chrome too, as is the Condosseum, which is now known as the Gleaming Condosseum. The rest of Condo Canyon, titled Cloudy Condos, can be seen floating in the air.

The left side of the Fortnite map used to be blue-ish and vibrant, but it has changed with the death of the Reality Tree and is more autumnal now. The Joneses POI has been reinforced, given its proximity to Herald's Sanctum, and is now titled Fort Jonesy.

A spray-painted IO Blimp hovers above Rave Cave, but each IO Airship wreckage is gone. On the other hand, the No Sweat Insurance building in Tilted Towers is floating closer to the ground.

Instead of Reality Falls, we now have the Reality Tree named location. The tree has stopped blooming, and all of its leaves have fallen off.

Several small reality trees are blossoming from Reality Roots despite the tree's death. Their locations are:

Party Paradox near Rave Cave.

Pump 'N Paradox near Shroom Station.

Picturesque Paradox between Tilted Towers.

Peaceful Paradox near Sleepy Sound.

Possible Paradox near the Impossible Rock.

A Rift can be seen over the island, covering Loot Landing and Loot Lodge. Midair platforms have been stationed above Spawn Island.

Seven Research Labs can now be found around the map:

Research Lab Minotaur east of Tilted Towers

Research Lab Basilisk under Synapse Station

Research Lab Pegasus under a building at the Launchpad

Moreover, vaults are located in balloon stations and hidden underground areas across the island, requiring keys from chests to unlock them.

A Seven Sentry has been spying on the Henchbros this season. Finally, the Rock Family and the Truckasaurus have also been removed.

The Fortnite map will likely continue to change as the season progresses.

