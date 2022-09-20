Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: What happened to the Reality Tree?

Epic Games recently released the highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update. Seasonal changes are always exciting, but there was plenty to look forward to this time. The storyline continues to grow more complex and interesting and the map has changed pretty significantly.

The Reality Tree is arguably one of the most important pieces of the Fortnite puzzle in recent memory. It was the entire focus of the previous season, with the full storyline being devoted to what it was doing and what it was in nature.

This season, the Reality Tree may have undergone the most changes to anything on the map. Here's what happened to it.

Fortnite Reality Tree: What happened during the season change?

Given that Reality Falls was a very popular POI last season, it makes total sense that Fortnite players would want to go there this time as well. It had incredible loot, a few secret locations, and plenty of mobility.

Anyone who has gone there in Chapter 3 Season 4 has undoubtedly noticed a couple of key differences. For starters, Reality Falls is now called Reality Tree on the map.

The more important change is that the tree itself is practically dead; the leaves have dried up and fallen off. The bright, vibrant Reality Tree of Chapter 3 Season 3 is no more.

The old Reality Tree (Image via Epic Games)

There's no telling exactly what happened to the Reality Tree, but whatever it is, it's very bad. The great fantastical tree was the physical manifestation of the Zero Point, which controls all reality.

Anything powerful enough to make the tree die is something Fortnite players, the Seven, the Peace Syndicate, and any other protagonists need to be very concerned about.

Chapter 3 Season 4 saw the debut of a new boss, the Herald. This boss can be fought for its Mythic Burst Assault Rifle, the only version in the game, in the new POI - Herald's Sanctum.

However, when players aren't there fighting to kill the boss, it can be seen watching the dead Reality Tree through an orb. It is as clear a picture as ever that the Herald has nefarious intentions.

It's even possible that they killed the Reality Tree and are gunning for the Zero Point.

Aside from being dead, the Reality Tree has had a few other changes. Last season, Fortnite players saw it spread its roots to other locations all across the island.

This season, roots with small Reality Tree blooms on them can be found in various places, and they look like the tree did before it died.

These roots are also giving players a strange experience when they go near them. They all have a name with the word "Paradox" on them, and whispers and sounds can be heard from up close, almost as if something is trying to communicate with Fortnite players.

As the season progresses, what happened to the Reality Tree and what is happening with the Herald and the roots will become more clear. Players should pay attention to the storyline quests to get the information as soon as possible.

