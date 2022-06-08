Fortnite: Why does every villain want the Zero Point?

During Fortnite Season 8, players were treated to a live event in which they could choose which weapon would be unvaulted. They were transported under the map for this purpose, and this is where they caught the first glimpse of the Zero Point.

The Zero Point has essentially been the main MacGuffin of the Fortnite world since the early days, probably as early as Season 4 and 5 when rifts were first introduced.

Fast forward all the way to Chapter 3 Season 3, and the Zero Point is still around on the island. In fact, it might even be in its best shape so far, and it seems like it's also finally safe.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Complete evolution of The Zero Point throughout the years Complete evolution of The Zero Point throughout the years https://t.co/Zg05rw5odf

It was a long, rough road to get here for the Zero Point, though. This is because every villain or evil group so far has wanted to control it. Why is that?

Fortnite Zero Point: What's the draw for villains?

A key line from the Batman Zero comic run may reveal a big reason why villains want to control the Zero Point, with the Imagined Order coming very close to doing so.

In the comic, The Foundation says:

“In the beginning, there was nothing, then, in a burst of pure creation, The Zero Point sprang into being."

In the Fortnite world, the Zero Point is kind of similar to the Big Bang. It's the reason for all life and the reason for everything, so controlling it would effectively mean that villains would control the world, which is the ultimate goal of nearly every villain in every universe and timeline.

Zero Point (Image via Fortnite TamashaBera on YouTube)

Taking it a step further, the Zero Point is also the heart of Reality Zero, which is where the battle royale takes place. This is essentially the first universe created by the Zero Point's Big Bang. It is also defined as the origin of the Omniverse, which is a bit of a mind-boggling concept, to be fair.

The concept of the multiverse is entering the mainstream thanks to films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Everywhere Everything All At Once, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Omniverse associated with Fortnite is basically all multiverses connected. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a multiverse. The Marvel Comics universe has one, too, and the same goes for DC comics and their cinematic universe. Star Wars, Rick and Morty, and many other universes and multiverses are connected to this Omniverse. The Zero Point is the heart of it all, so it's the heart of every known, unknown, and conceivable universe.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Unlock Darth Vader at Tier 100 in this Season’s Battle Pass He finds your lack of Victory Crowns disturbing…Unlock Darth Vader at Tier 100 in this Season’s Battle Pass #FortniteChapter3Season3 He finds your lack of Victory Crowns disturbing…Unlock Darth Vader at Tier 100 in this Season’s Battle Pass #FortniteChapter3Season3 https://t.co/YCebAzNw4n

This is also the reason why those characters from their respective universes can be in Fortnite. The Zero Point and Reality Zero connect to all of them, so Fortnite has free range to get anyone they want in the game. This makes the Zero Point the most powerful thing in existence. Nothing is more powerful since everything else comes from a universe that's created and controlled by the Zero Point.

Why would Fortnite villains want to control it? Because it controls everything else. Most villains are ambitious, and gaining control of the Zero Point would give them everything they could ever hope to obtain.

