Where to find Black Heart in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived, which means everything is brand new for the most part. The game comes with a new battle pass, unique weapons, and map portions.

With every new season, there are new NPCs. With that being said, some have retained their positions from the previous season, including Evie, the Jonesy variants, and others, but a lot of them are brand new.

They represent a chance to fill out the character book and earn a little bit of XP towards skins like Spider-Gwen, Paradigm, and more.

In that regard, Black Heart is a brand new NPC this season that players can talk to. Notably, he's also the subject of the first portion of storyline quests in Chapter 3 Season 4. Here's how they can interact with him and gain some interesting rewards.

Players must find Black Heart in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Step 1: Mark the location on the map

Black Heart Fortnite location (Image via FN.GG)

The first step towards doing almost anything in a fresh Fortnite match is to mark the location that you need to reach on the map. This might be an undiscovered area, a challenge location, or your favorite POI.

As seen in the image above, Black Heart Fortnite can be found at Lustrous Lagoon, which very well may be undiscovered if it's your first match of the new season.

Step 2: Glide in

Glide in and make sure to stay up high to avoid unnecessary attention (Image via Epic Games)

The next step is to head towards the location, which might require a lot of gliding if the battle bus' path isn't nearby. Additionally, you will need to land at the landmark known as the Flairship (also a location for one of Zero Week's challenges), which is high in the air.

As a result, you will need to make sure you stay high enough to land there, or otherwise take the ziplines back up. That said, it is easier just to land on the ship outright.

Step 3: Pinpoint Black Heart Fortnite's precise location

Black Heart will be somewhere on the ship but needs to be located (Image via Fortnite Made Simple on YouTube)

As Black Heart moves around on the flairship, it's important to pinpoint its location. Once you get close enough, the familiar chat icon will show up on the minimap and you'll likely be able to see his name on your screen. Travel to wherever he is and interact with him.

Step 4: Talk to Black Heart

Interact with Black Heart to receive his message and an item (Image via Fortnite Made Easy on YouTube)

Press X to interact with the NPC once you get close enough. He will likely respond with a short message and an item after the conversation. He will also sell items like the Rare Prime Shotgun as seen in the image above.

Once that's done, he will officially be in the character book and the challenge will be completed. By dispatching this mission, you can earn a little bit of easy XP to get started on the battle pass.

