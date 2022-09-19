How to fix Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 crashing and not launching issues

Epic Games recently released Fortnite's newest season of Chapter 3 Season 4. On Sunday, players were finally able to enjoy all the new additions that they have been teased with, including Chrome, new mechanics, brand new characters, as well as updated seasonal challenges.

The update was rather large, as most seasonal updates are. Since many elements had to be changed, it had to be of substantial size. As with every update to nearly every game ever, it was not perfect.

Bugs and glitches exist even after a game gets updated. This is especially true for Fortnite when everything is being changed and Epic isn't as focused on smaller issues. One issue that many Fortnite players have been experiencing recently is the game crashing or not launching. Fortunately, there are a few ways to rectify this.

Fortnite crash issues in Chapter 3 Season 4: How to troubleshoot

Popular Fortnite YouTuber leStripeZ has come up with an excellent and simple way to fix any potential issues with the game launching.

This method only works for the PC version of Fortnite, but that seems to be the platform with the most issues right now.

Here's how leStripeZ says this issue can be fixed:

Open the Epic Games Store Launcher. Click the Profile icon. Navigate to Settings, which should be the second option on the dropdown menu. Scroll all the way down to the bottom, where you will see a Fortnite option. Click that option to open a few settings. Ensure "Additional Command Line Arguments" is checked. In the text box, enter the following text: -d3dl2.

This set of instructions seems to have worked wonders for many players experiencing the issue.

Ultimately, this fix is temporary, but Epic Games will likely release a patch to fix it at some point. On that note, there are other troubleshooting methods that could possibly work as well.

For starters, the tried and tested troubleshooting method is simply to restart the app. If it's a continuous issue, this may not work, but it could clean up any other issues that may arise.

Another option is to restart one's device. Most computers, consoles, and mobile devices are left running for long periods of time.

Signing out and logging back in is another way to soft reset the application. Logging out of an account and then coming back in resets the profile for the account, which could theoretically be the source of the issue.

If those don't work, then it's always best to check the app for updates. Most apps automatically update when one is available, but this doesn't always happen. If there is an update, there is a fair chance that the issue will be fixed.

Finally, if all of these methods fail, deleting and reinstalling the app could potentially work. A fresh game download generally works better than an older one.

If these issues persist and none of the troubleshooting methods work, Epic Games may need to be contacted for help.

