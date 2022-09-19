Fortnite players can now command NPCs to follow orders

Leaks for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 have already begun pouring in and it looks like the upcoming season is taking the game to a whole new level. The entire island is getting a completely new look with chrome shining up parts of the map. But the island isn't the only thing receiving an overhaul next season.

Epic Games is also updating NPC behavior, who will soon be able to follow orders. Players can now command characters to move, come to them, and perform many other tasks. All of this makes the game far more interesting as players can basically have a teammate, even in the solo mode now. Hiring an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is clearly going to be rewarding.

There are many things to be excited about as players wait for the downtime to end. Besides Brie Larson being unveiled as The Paradigm and new weapons arriving on the island, the latest NPC mechanics will be a welcome change.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 introduces NPC commands

NPCs in Epic's popular battle royale title have always been important. Not only do they offer important items and weapons in exchange for Gold Bars, but they also have many Easter eggs in their dialogs. However, when they were first introduced, no player could have imagined that these NPCs would be able to help them get a Victory Royale. Fortunately, that is going to be possible in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Through a recent tweet, popular leaker HYPEX revealed that players will be able to give a set of orders to hired NPCs. These orders include calling them back, dismissing them, asking them to hold positions, move, and even reviving players. This will definitely make Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's gameplay an entirely unique experience. Furthermore, players can now ask NPCs to revive them and won't have to wait for their teammates when they are knocked out.

HYPEX @HYPEX You will be able to give hired NPCs these orders:



At any given point in time, there are more than 20 NPCs on the Fortnite map, with players able to hire a maximum of 8 NPCs at a time. Naturally, with the new NPC commands, players can gain a lot more out of them than just rare items. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 now has yet another strategy for more Victory Royales, hiring NPCs.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming NPCs:



Two new NPCs arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The new NPC commands get even more exciting as two new characters arrive on the island. HYPEX also confirmed that players will now be able to interact with Duke and Witch, along with the 22 other NPCs already on the map. The location of these new characters is currently unknown, but they will certainly appear on the island as the new season progresses.

NPC locations in Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via FN.gg)

NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will play a major role in helping players get more wins. Naturally, players should know the locations of all the characters and everything they can offer. The new commands can help players watch their flanks and rotate even better. Moreover, they can also stand guard as players collect loot in an open area.

