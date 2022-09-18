Fortnite: Where to find Herald Boss' Mythic Assault rifle

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has finally arrived. After players learned all about the Zero Point during Chapter 3 Season 3, they'll be curious to learn what the new Chrome is and why it's infecting the entire island. As usual, the new season has brought a lot of changes to the map, gameplay, as well as the loot pool.

One significant change that players will notice is the presence of a boss. Last season ended without offering a real antagonist, though Geno was always lurking nearby. The Vibin' season had no threat, but it appears that it might not be the case this season.

There is already a great antagonist on the island: The Herald Boss. Here's where to find him and most importantly, how to get his Mythic Assault Rifle in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Where is the Herald Boss and his Mythic weapon?

Herald's Sanctum is one of six POIs that underwent massive changes. The island is the same, with the same shape and layout, but six locations have been changed. Herald's Sanctum, as the name suggests, is where the new Herald Boss can be found.

This POI is where Sanctuary once was. It, along with many things in that region of the map, has been changed.

In this POI, the boss reigns supreme and everything is chrome. The Herald Boss will be one of the most challenging antagonists anyone has ever faced. They have the ability to turn into blob form and effectively remove your ability to deal damage to them.

They also have chrome-covered wolves that can attack you, making it even more difficult to defeat them. It is recommended that you fully loot up before trying to take on this boss.

Herald's Sanctum on the map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Herald Boss can teleport and has a fully automatic weapon, so be prepared for that. As always, defeating a boss drops their Mythic weapon, which in this case is the Mythic The Herald's Burst Assault Rifle.

Similar to Darth Vader's Lightsaber last year, this is the only Mythic available from a boss. As such, this means that only one player will be able to obtain it in a given match.

There are other Mythics available this Fortnite season. The Reality Saplings can still produce them in the same way as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, by weeding them when necessary and waiting for the resulting fruit to mature.

This takes a long time, so fighting the boss is a much faster option to getting a Mythic, despite it being a very difficult path to tread for gaining one.

The weapon is automatically one of the best in Fortnite. Here are its stats:

Damage - 23

Fire rate - 8.65

Magazine size - 28

Reload time - 2.9s

Since tents are still a part of the loot pool, it may be worth the effort if players try to stash this weapon in one, since doing so will make it difficult to obtain.

