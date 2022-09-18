All Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

After much anticipation, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has finally arrived, bringing many changes to the battle royale title. Everything is Chrome now, and the map looks very different. The loot pool has changed significantly, too.

XP remains as important as ever. Week 0's challenges have been released and are one of the best ways to start earning XP for the incredible Battle Pass rewards.

Challenges are not the only method of earning XP, though. Milestones were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, and Fortnite players have used them to level up rather quickly.

They've returned once again for Chapter 3 Season 4, so players are naturally wondering what they entail this season. Here's the full list.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: What are all the Milestones?

Milestones are usually activities that most players will complete without realizing, such as hitting weak points when harvesting, dealing damage, and more. This season, it still holds true.

Here's every milestone revealed so far for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Catch Items

Complete Quests

Purchases from Vending Machines

Thank Bus Driver

Upgrade Chrome Weapons

Place Top 10

Pick Fruit from Reality Saplings

Travel Distance Riding Animals

Headshot Opponents

Outlast Opponents

Eliminate Opponents

Spend Bars

Travel Distance in Blob State

Reboot Squadmates

Hit Weakpoints

Restore Health

Search Chests/Ammo Boxes

Gain Shields

Everything on this list is pretty organic. Players will fish up items, complete quests, place in the top 10 (hopefully), eliminate opponents, and more. There are only a few that require some intentionality.

Gamers will have to make sure to thank the bus driver. They'll also have to ensure they tame and ride animals as well as travel in the new Chrome blob state. Reality Saplings are still here, so Loopers will want to use these to acquire new weapons and complete the "Pick Fruit from Reality Saplings" milestone.

Milestones are worth 6,000 XP each, with the bonuses for completing a certain amount of Milestones sitting at 20,000 Chapter 3 Season 4 XP. This is an easy way to level up quite quickly.

XP unlocks skins (Image via Epic Games)

Each one is completed in stages. Players will be able to thank the bus driver a certain amount of times before it moves to the next stage. However, these stages do not go on infinitely.

It is totally possible for all players to complete all stages of the Milestones on offer, which would put them at an extremely high level.

Other Fortnite challenges, such as daily and weekly, are worth a lot of XP, too:

Daily - 1,000 XP

Daily Bonus Goal - 15,000 XP

Weekly - 20,000 XP

Weekly Bonus Goals - 50,000 XP

Milestone - 6,000 XP

Milestone Bonus Goals - 20,000 XP

Narrative Quests - 32,000 XP

Kickstarter Quests - 35,000 XP

Bytes Quests - 30,000 XP

Milestones are arguably easier to complete, though.

