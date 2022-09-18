Fortnite: How to use Chrome Splash on a structure and phase through it within 5 seconds

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here. After grinding through the Vibin' season, gamers are now exploring a brand new Paradise. A whole lot has changed over the course of the season, and the latest iteration has brought a lot of changes to the game.

Week 0's challenges are here and are now worth 20,000 XP, up from the 15,000 that gamers were earning last season. This should make it a little easier to level up and unlock Spider-Gwen and others.

One of the challenges this week is to use Chrome Splash on a structure and phase through it quickly. All of the elements of this challenge are brand new, so here's everything you need to know.

Fortnite Week 0 challenges: Chrome Splash and phasing through a structure

Chrome Splash is a brand new item introduced for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Epic Games described it as:

"Not even wood, stone, brick, or metal is a match for Chrome. An enemy built a structure for defense? Throw a Chrome Splash at the walls to make the walls penetrable — jump right through the building and get the drop on your opponent!"

Everything is chrome now (Image via Epic Games)

Chrome Splash is a throwable item. It can drop from breaking chrome-covered things in the world, including trees. To complete this challenge, you have to throw the item at a structure. This could be existing or one that an enemy has put up.

After that, the Fortnite structure can be phased through. This happens organically by walking through them, despite a brief animation taking place first.

As long as this is completed within five seconds of throwing the item, 20,000 XP is coming your way.

It is recommended that you do not try and do this in a battle situation. It can be advantageous, but doing challenges in a combat situation is risky.

These are the rest of the Week 0 challenges that will be available to start the season. Worth 20,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP each, these are excellent ways to start the season off on the right foot:

Evolve EvoChrome Weapons by Dealing Damage (5)

Deploy a Port-a-Bunker at a Named Location (1)

Gain Shields (100)

Destroy Structures and Objects With the Explosive Goo Gun (30)

Emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance (3)

Purchase From a Mending Machine (1)

Open a Locked Chest or Locked Holo-Chest With a Key at a Gas Station (1)

Eliminate an Opponent With a Pistol (1)

How to use Chrome Splash on a structure and phase through it within 5 seconds

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is now live following the downtime. These challenges and many other new introductions have finally been added. Spider-Gwen and other characters await in the Battle Pass as well.

