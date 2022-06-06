Where to find the Mythic Heavy Sniper rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has finally arrived. After battling through an intense season and live event, it appears that this season is far more relaxed. Well, as relaxed as a game that pits 100 players against each other in a fight to the death can be, anyway. One thing that hasn't changed is loopers' (if they can even be called that after The Seven's "victory") desire to find the best loadout.

The MK-Seven Assault Rifle, the Ranger Shotgun, the Drum Shotgun, and more have all been vaulted in favor of new guns. Only a few, like the Heavy Sniper Rifle and the Auto Shotgun, remain from last season.

The Heavy Sniper has a Mythic version on the island, and here's where players can get their hands on it.

The Mythic Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In previous seasons, Mythic weapons were controlled or guarded by bosses. This made procuring them quite difficult. Not only did players have to defeat said boss, but they also had to contend with others who wanted the Mythic for themselves.

As with everything else on the island, the process is a lot more relaxed this season. There aren't any Imagined Order bosses, so getting the Mythic is much safer. However, it's arguably a lot more complicated.

The first step to getting any Mythic weapon is to land in Reality Falls. There, players can find purple flowers that need to be destroyed. Once destroyed, they drop seeds that can be planted by throwing them.

The seed will start growing into a plant, but players won't be able to take advantage until the next match at the same Fortnite location. When they visit that spot again, the plant will have uncommon fruit.

Where to find the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Weeding the weeds around it will turn them into rare fruit. In ten minutes, there will be more weeds that can be removed. This will turn them into epic fruit. Doing so again turns them Legendary.

Repeating the process once more produces three Mythic fruits that can be collected and will drop the weapons. On the map, there is a timer that tells players how long they must wait until they can weed again.

It's a long process and may require multiple matches, but this is how to get Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The Heavy Sniper has the following stats:

Damage: 138

Headshot Damage: 207

Magazine Size: One

Fire Rate: 0.33

Reload Time: 3.4 seconds

The Striker Pump Shotgun has:

Damage: 120

Headshot Damage: 222

Magazine Size: Five

Fire rate: 0.65

Reload Time: 4.75 seconds

Auto Shotgun:

Damage: 98.40

Headshot Damage: 172.2

Magazine Size: 8

Fire Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 5.415 seconds

Ranger Assault Rifle:

Damage: 36

Headshot Damage: 54

Magazine Size: 25

Fire Rate: Four

Reload Time: 2.375 seconds

More Mythic weapons may be coming in later updates, but these are the only ones present in the loot pool currently. While there's no way to ensure that one or the other weapon comes out of the fruit on the tree, there are three chances to get the preferred Fortnite weapon.

