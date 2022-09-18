How to get the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Victory Royale Umbrella

At the start of every new season in Fortnite, players stand a chance to obtain a free Glider in-game. These items are unique because they are designed to showcase and represent the current seasonal theme. From their appearance to the naming scheme, these cosmetics are crafted with great care.

While the downtime for the new season is still active, leakers have been able to extract information about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Victory Royale Umbrella. Although no one has been able to figure out what it's called, it looks absolutely amazing. Here's how to obtain it in-game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Victory Royale Umbrella: Appearance, how to get it, and more

All players have to do to obtain this Glider is to secure a Victory Royale in-game. Since everyone's levels will be reset, the first match will involve a lot of bots. Hopefully, with a bit of skill and luck, loopers will be able to claim it in the first game itself.

However, if bots do manage to get the upper hand, there's no need to panic. The Glider will be up for grabs until the season ends. As long as players manage to win one match in the entire season, they'll be gifted the Victory Royale Umbrella.

Staying true to the seasonal theme, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Victory Royale Umbrella is silvery-white in color. Upon closer inspection, it would also seem that it's made out of living Chrome, as drops of the liquid can be seen dripping from it. Although it does look pretty neat, not everyone in the community is impressed.

"It's so bad" - Community members are not impressed with the new Victory Royale Umbrella

While the new Victory Royale Umbrella does stay true to the theme of the season, not everyone is impressed with the design. According to many users on Twitter, the Chrome-theme Umbrella looks like an updated version of "The Umbrella."

The Glider happens to be a plain steel-themed Umbrella that looks very similar in design. Newcomers can earn it at the start of any season by securing a Victory Royale. Given how similar they look in design, many are calling the new Umbrella "boring." Here's what a few disheartened fans had to say:

StormWinters @TheStormWinters @iFireMonkey I don’t know what I was expecting but this is just boring. Looks like the basic Umbrella @iFireMonkey I don’t know what I was expecting but this is just boring. Looks like the basic Umbrella https://t.co/i3Dhhhdw1k

While the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Victory Royale Umbrella may seem disappointing to a few players, the majority of the fanbase loves it. According to a few of them, the Glider fits perfectly with the season and is one of the best items to be added in-game:

Cobro @DunkleCobro @iFireMonkey Were people really expecting anything else @iFireMonkey Were people really expecting anything else

While the item has been divisive, it's important to note that the Victory Royale Umbrellas are free-to-obtain cosmetics. Those who feel that the item is not up to the mark can send it to the Locker Archive. Once added, the cosmetic will not be active in the main locker and will remain out of sight until it is removed from the archive.

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to last for a maximum of two hours. Once the servers are back online, players can queue up, hot-drop, and fight to secure the new Chrome Victory Royale Umbrella.

