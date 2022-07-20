Fortnite player gets Victory Royale in the most ingenious manner

A Fortnite video published by user u/VioletEnigma shows how players use their wit and skills to outlast their final opponent and earn the coveted Victory Royale. The incident took place at a POI called Shifty Shaft. It is full of wooden structures and has a network of small tunnels. The player put this geography to good use.

Securing a Victory Royale is one of the most delightful Fortnite experiences. The addition of skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) and Victory Crown in the game has put getting a Victory Royale on a pedestal.

Getting a Victory Royale requires dedication, skill, and luck. Fortnite has many utility tools that span a wide array of gameplay mechanics. Players often put these tools to good use and pull tricks that are nothing short of a fortunate stroke of luck.

One such video is doing the rounds in the Fortnite community. The video exemplifies the peculiar nature of the game. The ingenuity of the player in the video is exceptional. However, this is only one of the many instances that occur diurnally in the game.

Fortnite player puts armored walls to good use

The combat took place in one of the tunnels. Given that only two players remained, the storm circle was considerably small and was in its final stages. As the two players get down to fighting, the storm starts approaching. Meanwhile, players with their backs to the end of the tunnel managed to escape.

Before evading, the player traps the opponent by quickly building a structure and confining them in the tunnel. They don't stop here. They go on re-enforcing the structure with armored walls. The opponent deliberately tried to escape the confinement but to no result. They use shockwave grenades and even spray the armor with an SMG.

While the opponent is trapped inside, the player breaks into a dance. Knowing their victory has already been decided, the player continues dancing until the opponent succumbs to the fast-approaching storm. That ends this extraordinary tale of getting a Victory Royale.

Fortnite has traps and tools that can be used to rig structures to inflict damage on the opponent. An armored wall is one such item. It has 2500 health and is almost prone to weapon damage. Once placed, the armor cannot be edited. Many players use this to defend themselves against gunfire or trap an opponent.

The Fortnite community seems to enjoy the video. While most players laugh at the opponent's fate, others hold the winging player in high praise for demonstrating a 'big brain strategy.' Some players deem the video to be the reason they switched to the zero-build mode.

Fortnite is full of incidents like this. The game's dynamics and the profusion of utility items make for a perfect ground for high-IQ gameplays and skillful takedowns.

