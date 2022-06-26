5 delightful experiences Fortnite players love (& 5 things they hate)

Playing Fortnite is a feeling. It's a roller coaster of emotions, and certainly is an outmatched experience. There is a reason why this title is amongst the most popular games in the world. Playing Fortnite comes with a wide array of feelings as players go through a profuse number of emotions while navigating a match.

Playing Fortnite is a bitter-sweet experience, and it doesn't devoid players of feeling that competitive edge. There are different types of gamers who bring something unique to the table with every gameplay. While there are experiences that they feel are delightful, there are some that they thoroughly despise.

Fortnite welcomes everyone and provides an equal opportunity for every player to demonstrate their skill set. Everyone has a human side that is susceptible to feelings and in this listicle, we'll take a look at the five instances that players wish occur repeatedly and five instances that they simply detest.

5 experiences that Fortnite players relish

1) Victory Royale

The entire point of Fortnite is to survive and be the last person standing. While players do enjoy playing the match and focusing on getting kills, there is no denying that a Victory Royale feels good. The victory befittingly captions their skill set and the hard work that was put in.

Since the addition of the victory crown, the dynamics of a Victory Royale have changed. It has given players an added task that doesn't end by winning. Be it the first ever Victory Royale, or the coveted Crowned Victory Royale, a win is a delightful experience.

2) Clutch

A clutch is an event where the sole survivor of a squad overcomes the opponents and pushes the team to a victory. Better put, it's the ability of the player to stay calm under stress. Often dubbed excellent, the clutch very fairly displays the potential of the player.

A clutch not only garners praise from the team members, but also from the opponents, reluctant as it might be. There is hardly any feeling that can parallel a clutch in competitive gaming as it is a sheer display of skill and composure.

3) Reaching level 100

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"You’ve reached Battle Pass Level 100! Claim all 100 Battle Pass Rewards to unlock Bonus Pages that include even more rewards." #Fortnite News Update: Battle Pass Bonus Rewards"You’ve reached Battle Pass Level 100! Claim all 100 Battle Pass Rewards to unlock Bonus Pages that include even more rewards." #Fortnite News Update: Battle Pass Bonus Rewards"You’ve reached Battle Pass Level 100! Claim all 100 Battle Pass Rewards to unlock Bonus Pages that include even more rewards." https://t.co/3YdfiiVEIH

Battle Pass has a plethora of cosmetics that can be redeemed accordingly and is a very lucrative deal. Players not only get unique skins and other cosmetics, but also V-bucks, which surpass the value of the Battle Pass itself at times.

In general, there are different cosmetics till level 100. Beyond that, there are different styles of the same cosmetics. If a Fortnite player manages to reach level 100, they would have claimed the majority of the Battle Pass.

4) Glitches

Since Fortnite is in constant development, it is only reasonable that there are some glitches. Every now and then, a new glitch surfaces in the game, and opportunistic players rush to exploit the glitch. While it is not always necessary for a glitch to exploit the system, there are some glitches that give players an unwanted advantage over others.

The recent Dragon Rune Lance glitch is an example of how players can benefit from these errors in programming. The online community is filled with content creators who are always on the lookout for glitches that can give players an advantage, with the most popular ones relating to XP gain.

5) Landing a trickshot

A trickshot is the epitome of skills that a player can display. Courtesy of the large selection of weapons, Fortnite has seen some amazing trickshots over the years. It takes more than just sheer luck to land a trickshot.

Players need to put in an effort coupled with precise ideation to land a trick shot. They can be deemed as unofficial margin that separates pros from casual players. If a player lands a trickshot, they are extolled to a different league entirely.

5 things that Fortnite players hate

1) Being called a bot.

Bots in Fortnite have a repute for being buggy and not being good at playing the game. When a player calls another player a bot, it is downright a hottake on the player's gaming skills.

Bots behave in a certain erratic way and are often put in the game so that other players can easily eliminate them and develop a liking towards it. Being called a bot is one of the things that players hate the most in Fortnite.

2) Losing to sweats

Sweat(s) can be defined as tryhard players who use excessive and complex strategies to take down opponents when there isn't a need for any. Every player, at least once, might have come across a sweat in the game.

These players do nothing but try to lure other players into their complex strategies, instead of facing them one on one. What's more irritating than facing a sweat is getting eliminated by one. Such defeats never come easy, and it is almost nerve-wrecking to get outshined by a relentless show-off.

3) Placing second

"You never place second, you only lose the first place." This statement holds the truth. There isn't anything worse than putting in effort throughout the game and carefully planning your every move. It all comes down to the final circle, where it's only you and your opponent.

Sensing an opportunity, you push and clash with the opponent, you deal damage and suffer some. You are finally going to pop your final shot, but instead you get shot down and die. Nobody who has worked hard likes to lose the end game.

4) Getting trickshot

What's the exact opposite of landing a trickshot? Getting killed by one. Nothing undermines a player's efforts more than getting eliminated by a trickshot.

It is not enough that you are out of the game. You also make for an awesome kill cam clip for the players who trickshot you and most players get sore after getting no-scoped. Seasoned players appreciate a worthy opponent, and hold in high regard a trickshot, no matter if they die.

5) Getting killed midway through healing

How does it feel when you are close to something, anticipating a guaranteed win, but you lose. This is the same as dying in Fortnite midway through healing. Players often camp in the storm and keep healing themselves to counter its effect.

Opportunistic Fortnite players who are placed well inside the circle are often on the lookout for campers, and they hit once the player is most vulnerable, midway through healing. The player anticipates a quick getaway post healing, but meets a well-planned shot instead.

