How to distinguish between bot and a real player in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Like most games in the vertical, Fortnite also has bots. Almost every player who has ever played Fortnite would have come across a bot at least once. With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), bots are getting better. There are instances where bots outperform players.

While bots in the game suggest the impression that there aren't enough players, that isn't always the case. Developers often put bots in the matchmaking with players who rank low in the system. This is done to incentivize the player's mind by providing a more straightforward win, which prompts the player to continue playing the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is not devoid of bots either. A fair share of players plays against bots. While there is no harm in playing against a bot, it impedes if a player is looking to enhance their gameplay. Thankfully bots in Fortnite aren't as skilled and are rather easy to spot.

Tell tale signs of a bot in Fortnite

For players who have been playing Fortnite for some time now, it is easy to spot a bot, courtesy of their peculiarities and other giveaways. To spot a bot, players should look for these signs:

1) Landing

It is easy to tell a bot from how it glides and lands. Some bots tail players lading in a hot drop area, while some bots drop in remote places across the map. The bots generally land 20 -30 seconds after the real players land. Bots also dive and glide straight and often land on the outskirts of a POI.

2) In-game

Bots can be spotted at random locations where no actual player is present. Bots are programmed to land in such places to increase their chances of survival in the game. They often heal right in front of players, pickaxe a wall in plain sight, and even run past a player without noticing.

Bots also run in straight lines and never jump while running. Inside buildings, bots often remain on the lower levels. Another giveaway is their shooting. Bots have terrible aim, and they shoot at players in regular bursts. The time between the two shots is often the same.

Also, bots are programmed, so they don't usually use ammo. One sign to look for is the frequency of reloads. The bot hardly reloads. Upon killing a bot, the spectating symbol flashes for a split second.

3) End-game

If the player can still encounter bots towards the final circles, it's a dead giveaway that the player is matched in a bot-heavy lobby. Also, statistically, if there are 50+ survivors in the third circle, it is possible that the player was matched to a high bot density lobby.

Bots fall in a grey area when it comes to gaming. While some players enjoy killing bots, many despise being matched against a bot. Over time, bots have certainly evolved and continue to. With advancements in AI, it looks pretty plausible that bots will evolve with a skillset that can provide a healthy challenge to even better-skilled players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far