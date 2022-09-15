Twitter mistakes Fortnite 'Chrome' teasers for collaboration with Google Chrome

Fortnite Battle Royale players are eagerly anticipating the introduction of Chapter 3 Season 4. Epic Games will release it on Sunday, September 18, and Chrome will play a huge role in it.

While Chrome has been teased by the video game developer, this was about the chemical element and its reaction. It didn't have anything to do with the browser. However, Twitter has mistaken the new season for a collaboration with Google Chrome.

Fortnite teasing Google Chrome collab, according to Twitter

The popular web browser developed by the tech giant will certainly not be significant in Chapter 3 Season 4. The confusion must have arisen from Twitter scanning numerous tweets made by the Fortnite community.

Considering that there have been many Google Chrome collaboration memes, it's not surprising that the popular social media network made this mistake. The battle royale video game is currently trending thanks to all the new teasers, which is how players spotted this error by Twitter.

Epic Games has released a lot of different collaborative content in Fortnite Battle Royale. Needless to say, none of them involved Google Chrome. While having the popular web browser's icon as a back bling would be fantastic, there isn't much chance that the developers will actually introduce it.

Furthermore, collaborations are mostly done to promote new products, such as new video games, movies, shows, etc. This means that Google wouldn't gain much from the crossover. Its web browser is already dominating the world with more than 60% of the total market share.

Nonexi Stent - 2% 🧜‍♂️ @Nonexi_Stent Is the Twitter intern okay? I don’t think that’s what fortnite spelling Chrome is teasing Is the Twitter intern okay? I don’t think that’s what fortnite spelling Chrome is teasing 💀 https://t.co/XmFShDYbNJ

It is unknown if the mistake was made by a person or a bot deceived by tweets. However, trending topics are most likely manually curated, and there is a good chance that a real person made this error.

Ever since Epic Games started teasing a Chrome theme for the new season, there have been numerous Fortnite x Google Chrome memes. While some players did not find them funny, it's interesting that they managed to trick someone.

New teasers are out

On Wednesday, September 14, the developers shared many new teasers regarding the new season of the video game. These teasers revealed skins that will come with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

It turns out that the previous leaks were legitimate as players will get a chance to obtain Gwen Stacy, a popular Marvel character, and the goth version of Meowscles.

Chrome is everywhere in the latest Chapter 3 Season 4 teasers (Image via Epic Games)

The new season is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18, at 2:00 Eastern Time. It will bring a new Battle Pass, map changes, and possibly several new gameplay features.

