How many Battle Stars do you need for level 100 in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has introduced a fresh Battle Pass. It features eight different outfits, which in turn have multiple edit styles. Players will also be able to claim 1000+ V-bucks along with different cosmetic items. The Herald is this season's secret skin and will be available later.

Following the same metrics and trends as previous seasons, Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass offers rewards from levels 1 through 200. Players must collect 80,000 XP to level up and 7.92 million XP to reach tier 100. Paradigm (Reality -659) is the default skin for the latest Battle Pass.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Spider-Gwen was chosen as the victor for the Battle of the Battle Pass bracket! 🕷🤍 Spider-Gwen was chosen as the victor for the Battle of the Battle Pass bracket! 🕷🤍 https://t.co/VOn9nCvnPQ

Once at level 100, players can claim the coveted Spider-Gwen outfit from Marvel's Spider-verse. The Battle Pass follows the same pattern as before and is divided into tiers and pages. Players need to spend Battle Stars to redeem different rewards.

Players need to earn 500 Battle Stars to reach level 100 in Fortnite

Battle Stars are Fortnite's internal-trade backbone. This digital currency facilitates in-game transactions and is required by players to claim rewards from the Battle Pass. They can earn Battle Stars by completing certain tasks and earning XP. The payout mechanism follows stringent codes and yields stars accordingly.

Players must spend 500 Battle Stars to reach level 100 in Fortnite and unlock every reward. It should be noted that only individuals who have purchased a Battle Pass will be able to redeem all the rewards. Others will only be able to claim free rewards.

Battle Stars are generally given out at a rate of 5 stars per 80,000 XP. Whenever a player levels up, they are awarded 5 Battle Stars. From tier 1 to 100, cosmetic items, other than outfits, are economically priced. It is only after level 100 that cosmetic items become expensive.

The following is a comprehensive table that enlists the number of Battle Stars required to unlock every page:

Page Number Unlockable Outfit(s) Total Battle Stars required 1 Paradigm (Reality-659)- Default 37 Battle Stars 2 Bytes 52 Battle Stars 3 Paradigm (Reality-659)- Sparring Suit 52 Battle Stars 4 Grriz 52 Battle Stars 5 Meow Skulls 52 Battle Stars 6 Lennox Rose 53 Battle Stars 7 Paradigm (Reality-659)- Moonbase Battle-suit 49 Battle Stars 8 Twyn 57 Battle Stars 9 Paradigm (Reality-659)- Oceanic Camouflage 45 Battle Stars 10 Spider-Gwen 51 Battle Stars

Players who have purchased the Battle Pass will be able to redeem the Herald later in the season. Players will have to complete different challenges to redeem the outfit and other cosmetic items, unlike other skins.

As mentioned above, the latest Battle Pass isn't big on collaborations and only features one such skin. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, there was a consensus that collaborative skins have rendered the game somewhat unoriginal. Players were unhappy with it. Fortunately, the developers heeded this and introduced new original skins.

While there is only one Marvel character in the Battle Pass, another Marvel character will soon be introduced. Iron Man Zero, otherwise known as Hulkbuster, is set to debut in the game. However, it will be a limited-time run, and only a handful of players will be able to claim it.

Iron Man Zero will be released as a free outfit with the latest issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Wars comic book series. It will go live on September 28, 2022. Unlike other redeemable comic book outfits, Iron Man Zero follows an entirely different method and is very exclusive. Interested players can read this article to learn more.

