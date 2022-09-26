How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Actionable guide to quick XP 

Despite Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 barely completing a week, some players have been able to cross level 200 already. While there's no special reward for going beyond that point, some take things to a new extreme.

For most players, reaching level 200 is all about completing the battle pass and getting more value for their money by unlocking all the cosmetics. This being the case, some are in a rush to get things done, despite the season reportedly ending in December. Here are a few ways to level up quickly Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Guide to leveling up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

1) Paradise Quests, weekly/daily challenges, and milestones

Daily challenges are short and sweet (Image via Epic Games)

Throughout the season, players will get to complete challenges on a daily and weekly basis. Each challenge provides 1,000 XP and 20,000 XP, respectively. While daily challenges do provide less XP, they can be repeated every day.

This makes them a reliable source of constant XP. If players complete their daily goal, they can earn an additional 45,000 XP each day. The same applies to weekly challenges as well.

These challenges provide a lot of XP every week (Image via Epic Games)

Moving on to the Paradise questline, these challenges are there to help narrate the backstory of the seasonal theme and provide insight and lore. Each of these challenges has multiple stages, and completing all of them will reward players with 32,000 XP.

In most instances, Paradise Quests will be easier to complete than weekly challenges. Since weekly challenges can be stacked until the end of the current season, players will have ample time to complete them.

There's no Paradise, only Chrome (Image via Epic Games)

Milestones are simple run-of-the-mill challenges that players can complete during regular gameplay. Completing a stage of each challenge rewards 6,000 XP, and every 20 stages completed grants a bonus of 20,000 XP.

Given that these are long, drawn-out challenges, rushing to complete them is not the best idea. The best way to ensure milestones and completion is to play Fortnite in a holistic manner. By simply performing various tasks, most milestones will be completed in time.

Many Milestones to go (Image via Epic Games)

2) XP glitches

While not the most interesting way to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, XP glitches do provide substantial experience points in a short amount of time. While Epic Games has decided to relax the ban-hammer for those who use it, in certain cases, risks are involved.

XP glitches are getting out of hand in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Twitter/RikoSuaveOO7)

Since most XP glitches involve being AFK or remaining on one particular Creative map for a long time, players will get bored. However, in exchange, copious amounts of XP can be earned in a relatively short amount of time.

The most recent XP glitch allowed players to earn up to four million before it was shut down. Nevertheless, with barely a week into the season, more scenarios like this are bound to arise. This method of leveling up is extremely fast for those willing to take their chances.

3) Survive until the final storm circle

Other than completing challenges/quests and using glitches, another slow but steady way to level up in Fortnite is by surviving until the end of every match. This is because the longer a player survives, the more XP they'll be able to acquire. For this to work, a considerable amount of effort will be needed.

Survive until the bitter end! (Image via Epic Games)

While eliminating opponents is a great way to get XP, so is fishing, searching chests, and even opening cash registers. If players stay active throughout the match, they can earn between 20,000 XP to 40,000 XP, if not more. This does not take challenges/quests into account.

Earning 200,000 XP per day will become the norm by playing a couple of games. By the time Fortnitemares 2022 kicks off towards the end of October, most players would have crossed the 100+ mark with ease.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far