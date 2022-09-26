Fortnite Season 4 XP glitch grants up to 500,000 XP in under 15 mins, here's how

Fortnite Season 4 XP glitches have so far allowed players a lot of Battle Pass progress. Despite the new season being out for only a week, some players have managed to reach level 200 or even higher.

The latest Fortnite Season 4 XP glitch rewards players with thousands of XP per minute. In fact, some players have reported getting more than half a million XP in 15 minutes, indicating just how quickly players can level up with it.

The glitch is ideal for players who cannot play the game, yet want to complete the entire Battle Pass by the time the season ends.

This article provides an explanation of how to force the glitch, the number of levels you can get, and everything else there is to know.

Fortnite Season 4 XP glitch gives players quick Battle Pass levels

To benefit from the latest Fortnite Season 4 XP glitch, you simply need to follow a few steps in the Creative mode. The setup takes less than 15 minutes, while allowing you the chance to earn unlimited XP from it.

Epic Games has removed the XP cap from the Creative mode, which means that there is no daily limit on how many levels you can gain from glitches.

To perform the latest Fortnite Season 4 XP glitch, follow these simple steps:

Open up the game mode selection menu

Go to the Island Code tab

Enter 6101-9537-4403

Join the game through Private matchmaking

Go up the ramp

Interact with the AFK XP button

At this point, you will start gaining XP every second. The amount of XP is not significant, but you can still earn a few Battle Pass levels with it. However, you will have to perform several steps in order to start gaining larger amounts of XP.

Right after interacting with the AFK XP button, go back to the fight yard – the 1v1 arena located under the main platform. Here, you will have to locate a giant portal that looks like a waterfall and build a floor piece next to it. Step on the floor and interact with the invisible button that's located on its edge.

Fortnite Season 4 XP glitch requires you to interact with a few invisible buttons (Image via Epic Games)

The invisible button will send you to a secret room that has two characters inside. The room also has a countdown and you will have to wait for it to reach 0 before proceeding.

When the countdown ends, interact with the two invisible buttons in the room that can be found on the two characters.

How many levels can you gain from Fortnite Season 4 XP glitch?

It's virtually impossible to provide an accurate figure of how much XP you can get from the latest glitch, but there have been reports of players getting more than a million XP per hour.

Epic Games requires earning 80,000 XP to level up once in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. This means that spending a number of hours in the Creative mode could potentially give you more than 50 Battle Pass levels.

