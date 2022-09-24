Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Glitch is granting players 4 million XP, but there is a twist

Fortnite XP glitches are a very popular way of leveling up in Chapter 3 Season 4. For these glitches, players simply need to enter the Creative mode and perform a few actions. After this, they will receive thousands of XP and Battle Pass levels with little effort.

The latest XP glitch, however, immediately grants millions of XP to players. The glitch appeared on Discord and was granted by a bot, which gave players a lot of other rewards.

As many players are aware, there is a Fortnite x Discord collaboration in the works. This is most likely what caused the latest XP glitch and rewarded players with quick levels.

Unfortunately, anyone who has used the glitch may end up getting banned by Epic Games. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Discord bot causes Fortnite XP glitch and millions of XP

The latest Fortnite XP glitch rewards players with 4.7 million XP in total. Considering that every level requires 80,000 XP, this means that players can earn up to 58 Battle Pass levels in Chapter 3 Season 4.

The glitch can be activated in just a couple of steps and takes less than a minute. Players need to join the AF Facility Discord server and log in with their Epic Games account. After that, they simply need to type in /rr claim in the chat, following which they will receive a lot of great rewards.

Some players got more than 60 levels with the latest Fortnite XP glitch (Image via Epic Games)

As you can see in the screenshot above, one player received 305 Battle Stars thanks to the latest Fortnite XP glitch. For some reason, the player got more than 4.7 million XP in total, which means that some players can get a lot more than that.

Another great thing about the glitch is that it rewards more than just XP. Here is everything that players can get from using it:

At least 4.7 million XP

Freshly Forged Wrap

Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe

Fiery Descent Glider

Sypher's Mask Emoticon

Oni Ascension Loading Screen

Sparkecake Spray

Fuzzfetti Cake Back Bling

Celebratory Slice Pickaxe

Essentially, players will receive rewards from all the active challenges in the game's Battle Royale. This includes the Reboot Rally program and the challenges that have been released for Fortnite's fifth birthday.

Epic Games may ban players for this

Considering that the latest XP glitch gives players instant Battle Pass levels, Epic Games is probably not fine with it. According to ShiinaBR, one of the most reputable Fortnite leakers, the game developer may end up banning players for this.

On their Twitter account, the leaker posted:

"As far as I can see, Epic's stance on whether or not today's XP glitch is bannable is still undecided. At least, that's what I understand about the situation after asking an Epic Games employee about it."

The leaker believes there is a possibility that Epic Games will ban players who have used the XP glitch.

Epic Games may ban players who've used the glitch (Image via Epic Games)

However, he also pointed out that tens of thousands of players have used the glitch, which is why Epic may not do anything about it.

