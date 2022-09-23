Fortnite x Discord collaboration details leak ahead of time

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the most popular free-to-play Battle Royale games in the world. Although the game does have an impressive repository of cosmetic items that can be purchased, players can enjoy the timeline and game modes without paying for it.

According to SinX6, a Fortnite leaker, Discord is all set to once again enter into a collaboration with Epic Games. To commemorate this, players will be awarded free cosmetics. They can get their hands on a Reality Tree (Fall) Banner icon and a Chrome Flow wrap. The collab is yet to be officially announced.

Players who do not purchase a Fortnite Battle Pass can still get to experience the cosmetic items, courtesy of the game's generous developers. In the same spirit, players can expect free rewards from an upcoming Fortnite x Discord collaboration.

Fortnite is once again collaborating with Discord

Fortnite has an impressive history of giveaways. Over the years, the game has collaborated with a plethora of organizations and franchises and brought players an eclectic selection of free cosmetic items.

For the unversed, Discord is a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) and instant messaging social platform that is widely used in the gaming community for communication in multiplayer video games. Discord also hosts a plethora of servers that range from user-operated niche chatrooms to franchise-backed information portals.

The aforementioned freebies certainly align with the Chapter 3 Season 4 Paradise theme. The banner icon represents the current state of the Reality Tree and the wrap embraces the Chrome takeover. Players are excited to receive a chrome wrap that will go along with the current theme.

Epic Games often collaborates with such franchises. Recently, during the inaugural matches of FNCS 2022, the developers collaborated with the streaming platform Twitch. The developers gave away freebies in the form of Twitch Drops to players who watched 30 minutes of partner streams.

Since there hasn't been an official announcement regarding the collab, there is a mystery surrounding the steps to redeem the rewards. Players can expect something along the lines of the Discord collab from May 2022. It is plausible that players might have to:

Join a Fortnite Discord server

Complete the server requisite (Depends upon the server)

Complete a quest

Get a gift code upon completing all the quests.

Players will have to enter their gift code on this website to redeem the free cosmetics. It is possible that the collab might be for a limited time. The last Discord collab lasted for only a week.

Of late, the developers have been very generous. During Chapter 3 Season 3, players had multiple opportunities to claim free cosmetic items. From the Naruto collab to the Dragon Ball collab, they were able to claim many exciting freebies by completing multiple challenges.

The latest Chapter 3 Season 4 follows the same philosophy. Aside from free Battle Pass items, players have the opportunity to claim the 5th anniversary commemorative freebies. The upcoming Discord collab will be added to this list.

