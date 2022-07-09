Fortnite FNCS 2022 full schedule: Event dates, prize pool, where to watch, and more

Fortnite has flagged off FNCS 2022. The competition is already making headlines, with the gaming community rushing to compete for the coveted Axe of Champions. Earlier this year, Epic announced that the FNCS LAN event would be returning to its in-person format and would be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

Although the event has already started, the broadcast will go live on July 10, 2022. Epic Games has collaborated with BLAST, a Denmark-based esports entertainment company, to broadcast the event live on several streaming platforms.

The broadcast will cover the FNCS qualifiers, semi-finals, and finals up until August 13 and 14. This season, the English broadcasts will predominantly cover European and North American servers. Other broadcast languages include Portuguese and Japanese. As always, FNCS can be enjoyed live on watch.fortnite.com.

Catch Fortnite FNCS 2022 live across different platforms

For the uninitiated, Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS) is an annual esports competition hosted by Epic games. It brings together the best players across the globe and has them compete in an epic battle for a prize pool of $3,000,000 and a commemorative pickaxe (Axe of Champions) that cannot be acquired elsewhere.

FNCS is broadly divided into three qualifiers, the semi-finals, and the finals. Besides these, there are a plethora of events like Cash Cups, Zero Build Trios cash cups, and many more. Like many other esports competitions, FNCS follows the ladder system. The top teams from previous rounds will make their way to the next round, until only a select number of players from a certain region remain.

The following is a complete list of dates for FNCS 2022.

Qualifier 1: July 8 - July 10; Qualifier 2: July 11, July 13 - July 15; Qualifier 3: July 16 - July 17.

July 8 - July 10; July 11, July 13 - July 15; July 16 - July 17. FNCS Semi-Finals: July 22 - July 24.

July 22 - July 24. FNCS Finals: August 13 - August 14.

In order to qualify for FNCS qualifiers, players need to meet minimal prerequisites and reach the Champion League in the Fortnite Arena mode. This qualifier consists of four rounds, and each round sees a reduction in the number of players. The top five teams at the end of round four will enter the FNCS finals directly.

Besides qualifiers, Epic also hosts console-specific cups. PlayStation players can partake in a console-exclusive PlayStation cup that starts on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The Trios Zero-Build Cash Cup starts on Friday, July 15, 2022, and a selection of Hype Cups will start on July 18, 2022. Interested players can visit Epic Games' official website to learn more.

Fortnite offers a profusion of channels where viewers can enjoy live broadcasts of FNCS 2022. English coverage for EU and NA servers can be caught live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Fortnite's website (watch.fortnite.com). The broadcast will start on July 10, 2022, at 6.00 pm EDT for NA and 1.00 pm EDT / 7.00 pm CET for the EU. Epic also provides a 'watch in-game' option.

Players can drop in at Landing Legends in Creative mode. This particular map can be found either in discovery mode or by entering the code 3303-7480-5925 in the search option. Epic also offers a clean feed link for individuals who want to host their own watch party.

